Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks – Game #64 Preview & Projected Lines

TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 19: John Gibson #36 of the Anaheim Ducks makes a save in front of Nazem Kadri #43 and Leo Komarov #47 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at the Air Canada Centre on December 19, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Graig Abel/NHLI via Getty Images)
Toronto Maple Leafs (28-21-14, t-15th in NHL) vs. Anaheim Ducks (32-21-10, t-10th in NHL)

Puck drop: 10:00 p.m. EST
Arena: Honda Center
Watch: TSN4

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatTorAnh
Points6974
Record %0.5560.587
Home Winning %0.5810.685
Away Winning %0.5170.485
Shootout Winning %0.1250.5
Goal Differential Per Game0.180.02
Shot Differential Per Game0.08-0.11
Hits Per Game24.626.3
PIM Per Game10.111.3
Opponent PIM Per Game10.310.7
Goals Per Game3.052.54
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.271.84
Power Play Goals Per Game0.690.59
Shots Per Game32.729.2
Shots Per Goal10.711.5
Team Shooting %0.0930.087
Power Play %0.230.191
Goals Against Per Game2.872.52
ES Goals Against Per Game2.271.92
PP Goals Against Per Game0.530.52
Shots Against Per Game32.629.29
Shots Against Per Goal11.3511.6
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0880.086
Penalty Kill %0.8350.849
Save %0.9120.914
Goals Against Average2.832.49
Shutouts46
Opponent Save %0.9070.913
Opponent Goals Against Average32.51
Opponent Shutouts23

Who’s Hot

  • Auston Matthews: 11 points (six goals, five assists) in last nine games
  • William Nylander: eight points (three goals, five assists) in last nine games
  • Ryan Getzlaf: seven points (three goals, four assists) in last seven games

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander
James van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitchell Marner
Matt Martin – Brian Boyle – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Alexey Marchenko
Jake Gardiner – Nikita Zaitsev
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Curtis McElhinney (Confirmed)
Backup: Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Ben Smith, Martin Marincin, Josh Leivo
Injured: Connor Carrick (upper body)

Anaheim Ducks Projected Lines

Forwards

Ondrej Kase – Ryan Getzlaf – Nick Ritchie
Patrick Eaves – Rickard Rakell – Corey Perry
Andrew Cogliano – Ryan Kesler – Jakob Silfverberg
Logan Shaw – Nate Thompson – Chris Wagner

Defencemen

Cam Fowler – Sami Vatanen
Hampus Lindholm – Josh Manson
Brandon Montour – Kevin Bieksa

Goaltenders

Starter: Jonathan Bernier (Confirmed)
Backup: Jhonas Enroth

Scratched: Korbinian Holzer, Jared Boll
Injured: Simon Despres (upper body), Clayton Stoner (lower body), John Gibson (lower body)

Pre-Game: Mike Babcock

