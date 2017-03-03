Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks – Game #64 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (28-21-14, t-15th in NHL) vs. Anaheim Ducks (32-21-10, t-10th in NHL)
Puck drop: 10:00 p.m. EST
Arena: Honda Center
Watch: TSN4
Matchup Stats
Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com
|Stat
|Tor
|Anh
|Points
|69
|74
|Record %
|0.556
|0.587
|Home Winning %
|0.581
|0.685
|Away Winning %
|0.517
|0.485
|Shootout Winning %
|0.125
|0.5
|Goal Differential Per Game
|0.18
|0.02
|Shot Differential Per Game
|0.08
|-0.11
|Hits Per Game
|24.6
|26.3
|PIM Per Game
|10.1
|11.3
|Opponent PIM Per Game
|10.3
|10.7
|Goals Per Game
|3.05
|2.54
|Even Strength Goals Per Game
|2.27
|1.84
|Power Play Goals Per Game
|0.69
|0.59
|Shots Per Game
|32.7
|29.2
|Shots Per Goal
|10.7
|11.5
|Team Shooting %
|0.093
|0.087
|Power Play %
|0.23
|0.191
|Goals Against Per Game
|2.87
|2.52
|ES Goals Against Per Game
|2.27
|1.92
|PP Goals Against Per Game
|0.53
|0.52
|Shots Against Per Game
|32.6
|29.29
|Shots Against Per Goal
|11.35
|11.6
|Opp. Team Shooting %
|0.088
|0.086
|Penalty Kill %
|0.835
|0.849
|Save %
|0.912
|0.914
|Goals Against Average
|2.83
|2.49
|Shutouts
|4
|6
|Opponent Save %
|0.907
|0.913
|Opponent Goals Against Average
|3
|2.51
|Opponent Shutouts
|2
|3
Who’s Hot
- Auston Matthews: 11 points (six goals, five assists) in last nine games
- William Nylander: eight points (three goals, five assists) in last nine games
- Ryan Getzlaf: seven points (three goals, four assists) in last seven games
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander
James van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitchell Marner
Matt Martin – Brian Boyle – Nikita Soshnikov
Defencemen
Morgan Rielly – Alexey Marchenko
Jake Gardiner – Nikita Zaitsev
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak
Goaltenders
Starter: Curtis McElhinney (Confirmed)
Backup: Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Ben Smith, Martin Marincin, Josh Leivo
Injured: Connor Carrick (upper body)
Anaheim Ducks Projected Lines
Forwards
Ondrej Kase – Ryan Getzlaf – Nick Ritchie
Patrick Eaves – Rickard Rakell – Corey Perry
Andrew Cogliano – Ryan Kesler – Jakob Silfverberg
Logan Shaw – Nate Thompson – Chris Wagner
Defencemen
Cam Fowler – Sami Vatanen
Hampus Lindholm – Josh Manson
Brandon Montour – Kevin Bieksa
Goaltenders
Starter: Jonathan Bernier (Confirmed)
Backup: Jhonas Enroth
Scratched: Korbinian Holzer, Jared Boll
Injured: Simon Despres (upper body), Clayton Stoner (lower body), John Gibson (lower body)