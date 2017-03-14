Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers – Game #68 Preview & Projected Lines

By
Maple Leafs Hot Stove
-
0
Photo: NHLI via Getty Images
Toronto Maple Leafs (31-22-14, 16th in NHL) vs. Florida Panthers (29-27-11, 21st in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: BB&T Center
Watch: TSN4

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatTorFla
GP6767
Points7669
Record %0.5670.515
Home Winning %0.6060.436
Away Winning %0.5150.531
Shootout Winning %0.1110.4
Goal Differential Per Game0.18-0.34
Shot Differential Per Game-0.130.52
Hits Per Game24.421.1
PIM Per Game9.710
Opponent PIM Per Game9.99.6
Goals Per Game3.032.45
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.251.81
Power Play Goals Per Game0.70.55
Shots Per Game32.632.5
Shots Per Goal10.813.3
Team Shooting %0.0930.075
Power Play %0.2350.167
Goals Against Per Game2.852.79
ES Goals Against Per Game2.252.28
PP Goals Against Per Game0.540.42
Shots Against Per Game32.7231.97
Shots Against Per Goal11.4811.45
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0870.087
Penalty Kill %0.8290.863
Save %0.9130.913
Goals Against Average2.82.74
Shutouts41
Opponent Save %0.9070.925
Opponent Goals Against Average2.982.4
Opponent Shutouts23

Who’s Hot

  • Mitch Marner: six points (two goals, four assists) during five-game points streak
  • William Nylander: four points (one goal, three assists) during four-game points streak
  • Tyler Bozak: seven points (two goals, five assists) during five-game points streak
  • James van Riemsdyk: three points (two goals, one assist) in last three games
  • Mark Pysyk: goals in two consecutive games
  • Aleksander Barkov: four points (one goal, three assists) in last two games

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander
James van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitchell Marner
Matt Martin – Brian Boyle – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Martin Marincin
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney

Scratched: Ben Smith, Alexey Marchenko, Josh Leivo, Eric Fehr
Injured: Connor Carrick (upper body)

Florida Panthers Projected Lines

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau – Aleksander Barkov – Jaromir Jagr
Jussi Jokinen – Vincent Trocheck – Reilly Smith
Thomas Vanek – Nick Bjugstad – Jonathan Marchessault
Shawn Thornton – Derek MacKenzie – Colton Sceviour

Defencemen

Keith Yandle – Jason Demers
Michael Matheson – Alex Petrovic
Jakub Kindl – Mark Pysyk

Goaltenders

Starter: James Reimer (Confirmed)
Backup: Reto Berra

Scratched: Michael Sgarbossa, MacKenzie Weegar
Injured: Roberto Luongo (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (concussion), Denis Malgin (concussion)

Pre-Game: Mike Babcock

Maple Leafs Hot Stove
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, a weekly feature piece, the "Leafs Notebook".

