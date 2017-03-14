Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers – Game #68 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (31-22-14, 16th in NHL) vs. Florida Panthers (29-27-11, 21st in NHL)
Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: BB&T Center
Watch: TSN4
Matchup Stats
Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com
|Stat
|Tor
|Fla
|GP
|67
|67
|Points
|76
|69
|Record %
|0.567
|0.515
|Home Winning %
|0.606
|0.436
|Away Winning %
|0.515
|0.531
|Shootout Winning %
|0.111
|0.4
|Goal Differential Per Game
|0.18
|-0.34
|Shot Differential Per Game
|-0.13
|0.52
|Hits Per Game
|24.4
|21.1
|PIM Per Game
|9.7
|10
|Opponent PIM Per Game
|9.9
|9.6
|Goals Per Game
|3.03
|2.45
|Even Strength Goals Per Game
|2.25
|1.81
|Power Play Goals Per Game
|0.7
|0.55
|Shots Per Game
|32.6
|32.5
|Shots Per Goal
|10.8
|13.3
|Team Shooting %
|0.093
|0.075
|Power Play %
|0.235
|0.167
|Goals Against Per Game
|2.85
|2.79
|ES Goals Against Per Game
|2.25
|2.28
|PP Goals Against Per Game
|0.54
|0.42
|Shots Against Per Game
|32.72
|31.97
|Shots Against Per Goal
|11.48
|11.45
|Opp. Team Shooting %
|0.087
|0.087
|Penalty Kill %
|0.829
|0.863
|Save %
|0.913
|0.913
|Goals Against Average
|2.8
|2.74
|Shutouts
|4
|1
|Opponent Save %
|0.907
|0.925
|Opponent Goals Against Average
|2.98
|2.4
|Opponent Shutouts
|2
|3
Who’s Hot
- Mitch Marner: six points (two goals, four assists) during five-game points streak
- William Nylander: four points (one goal, three assists) during four-game points streak
- Tyler Bozak: seven points (two goals, five assists) during five-game points streak
- James van Riemsdyk: three points (two goals, one assist) in last three games
- Mark Pysyk: goals in two consecutive games
- Aleksander Barkov: four points (one goal, three assists) in last two games
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander
James van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitchell Marner
Matt Martin – Brian Boyle – Nikita Soshnikov
Defencemen
Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Martin Marincin
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak
Goaltenders
Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney
Scratched: Ben Smith, Alexey Marchenko, Josh Leivo, Eric Fehr
Injured: Connor Carrick (upper body)
Florida Panthers Projected Lines
Forwards
Jonathan Huberdeau – Aleksander Barkov – Jaromir Jagr
Jussi Jokinen – Vincent Trocheck – Reilly Smith
Thomas Vanek – Nick Bjugstad – Jonathan Marchessault
Shawn Thornton – Derek MacKenzie – Colton Sceviour
Defencemen
Keith Yandle – Jason Demers
Michael Matheson – Alex Petrovic
Jakub Kindl – Mark Pysyk
Goaltenders
Starter: James Reimer (Confirmed)
Backup: Reto Berra
Scratched: Michael Sgarbossa, MacKenzie Weegar
Injured: Roberto Luongo (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (concussion), Denis Malgin (concussion)