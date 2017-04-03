Mike Babcock Post Game: Maple Leafs 4 vs. Sabres 2

Mike Babcock’s post-game comments following the Maple Leafs’ 4-2 win over the Sabres on Monday night.

Was that as textbook of a start as you would’ve liked in a building like this?

Babcock: Well, obviously, they played yesterday. We were here watching them, kind of like Washington is doing for tomorrow. So you know if you can jump on them early… the league is so close in the National Hockey League now. Back-to-backs are a little tougher, and we were able to jump on them early. I thought their goaltender came in and really played well for them and gave them an opportunity, but our guys were able to stick with it and get a win.

How has the chemistry between Matthews and Nylander developed this season? I know early on you were maybe reluctant to have two shooters on the line, but how have you seen it develop?

Babcock: I don’t know if Willy is a shooter as much, but I think they play well together. I think Hyman goes and gets them the puck over and over again and is always at the net. They’re skilled guys and they see things and make plays. Obviously, each line tonight scored a goal, and we got a power play one, so I think everybody was effective in today’s game. I thought Boyler and Marty were physical early and that kind of set the tone for us.

Your rookies have really been able to put up points this year. What’s the key to their success?

Babcock: They’re good. The reality is they’re real good players. They’ve had good growth throughout the year and they’re doing a good job. We’re fortunate that we have lots of good rookies, whether it be Zaitsev or Hyman or Brown, or the guys you’re talking about. They’ve all had real strong years for us.

What is the NHL losing by not going to South Korea?

Babcock: Well, this is what I’m going to do. I’m just going to tell you I’m disappointed. We play Washington tomorrow and that’s where my focus is.

Matthews setting the points record, Mike – everything just seems to roll off his back. He just keeps going with the same demeanour and everything. Just another day at the office, so to speak.

Babcock: Well, we’ve got to win a game tomorrow. We all know what we’re trying to do. As a team, getting into the playoffs is more important than any individual thing. We all know that. He’s a mature young man who wants to be great. You’re measured in championships in this league.

Why do you think your guys have been able to stay in the moment so well here and not let the playoff chase and all that stuff get in the way in their preparation?

Babcock: I think it is in the way of their preparation. They’re getting prepared every day because we’re in the playoff race. I actually think we’re playing hard and we’re playing well because we believe we have an opportunity. We believe we have a good team and we’d like to be able to showcase that. The problem with the next season is you have to earn the right to play in it. They don’t let you play in it. We’ve got to keep grinding at it here.

Advantageous to finish with four at home now, or does that matter?

Babcock: I’m not too worried about that. I just know we play Washington tomorrow and we’ll worry about that.

