Mike Babcock Post Game: Lightning 4 vs. Maple Leafs 1

Post-game comments following the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 loss to the Lightning on Thursday night.

Mike Babcock

Babcock: I thought they played good. I thought their big players were real good. I thought they were desperate. They played a simple forechecking game, clogged up the neutral zone. We made it way harder than it should be. We didn’t play like we normally do. I thought we were slow. I don’t know if we were tight, or what we were, but we weren’t in sync and they were better than us. They won all the battles and all the races. We didn’t ever establish the game that we normally play. You’ve got to give them credit and then we’ve got to look at ourselves. You go over and over a foundation of how to play so in the big moments you do what you do, but we didn’t do that. So that’s part of the experience of our group. So, we’ve got to get back to the drawing board and get re-energized and get ready to play our next opponent here. But, obviously, tonight we came here hoping to get in the playoffs, but what you’ve got to do is just come here and do your job like you do each and every night.

What will the message be looking ahead to Pittsburgh?

Babcock: I don’t worry about my message for Pittsburgh yet. We’ll fix this. We’ll work at this totally, and we’ll get ourselves right. It doesn’t matter what Pittsburgh does. We’ve got to get ourselves right to play and play like we normally do, and don’t let the excitement of the moment or the energy of the moment of what we’re trying to get in the way of who we are. As good as Tampa was, we got in our own way tonight.

Think there might be some tightness creeping in?

Babcock: I thought it was tonight. I didn’t think it was before. That’s why you go through these opportunities, too, so you can learn from them. So this will be a good lesson for us. We’ll know because we had frustration on our bench and just in the way we played. We’ll know that, once we’ve cooled down and wake up in the morning and come in and deal with that and get better.

With the fans’ growing excitement in the city of Toronto, is that adding extra pressure to the players’ shoulders?

Babcock: I don’t know about that. I think the players would like to be in the playoffs as much as for the fans as for themselves. Just being self-serving myself, I’d like to be in the playoffs, too. Forget about that. Do what you do. Play d-zone like you do, win faceoffs like you do, get through the neutral zone like you do, forecheck like you do. Just focus on doing your job and good things happen to you. We’ve all got to do our little part and we’ll be fine.

Frustration in not being able to create the chances you normally do?

Babcock: We didn’t create anything. We didn’t play good. When the other team wins all the battles and all the races, pretty soon that’s frustrating. They’re working harder than you. They’re more organized than you. They’re doing a better job. We weren’t very good tonight for whatever reason. We’ll talk about it, look at it and figure it out and get ready for our next game.

In the last two games, only two goals scored. Any common trend you notice between the two games?

Babcock: I don’t think last game has anything to do with it. We just came back from a road trip and they were waiting for us. To me, that had nothing to do with tonight. I didn’t think we were very good tonight.

James van Riemsdyk

JVR: Obviously, we didn’t play as well as they did. They did a good job, played a strong. We’re still in a good spot here. There is no reason to panic.

Does it shake your confidence at all, James?

JVR: No, we’re in a good spot. A great spot still, actually. We know we control our own destiny still, so that’s a good thing. We just have to be ready to go for Saturday.

Is that the key, to not allow any panic? To just look at the positives of the situation?

JVR: Yeah, tonight was not one of our better games, but at the same time, we still control our own fate and that’s a great thing. Again, we’re just going to have to be ready to go, and we’ll be ready to go for Saturday.

Where did they have the edge tonight, James?

JVR: I thought they did a really good job of clogging up the neutral zone and just playing simple and getting pucks out of their end and into our end. Again, we were a little discombobulated when it came to getting the puck out of our end and into their end.

Morgan Rielly

Rielly: Obviously, we knew what was at stake. We knew what to do. We knew the game plan. We had lots of meetings. We were well prepared, but we didn’t do our job. Not very pleased with the game tonight. It just puts more pressure on the next one.

Is it just important now to focus on not the missed opportunity but the opportunities you guys have left?

Rielly: Yeah. Obviously, we wanted to come out and win tonight, but that didn’t happen. We’re still in a spot where we can be playing in a week or two weeks, so we’ve got to start focusing on what we can do to make sure that happens.

Were you surprised the team wasn’t able to bounce back or at least get some momentum after Nazem’s goal knotted it up?

Rielly: Yeah, that was a big goal for us. You’d think in a game like this it’s going to give us a boost, give us some jump in our step. They did a good job. They answered and they kind of took the wind out of our sails. They played well. We’re not very pleased with the way that we played, but I think they put their best foot forward and played well.

Do you have to get a fresh mindset for Pittsburgh now going into Saturday?

Rielly: Absolutely. We have to look forward. We have practice tomorrow. We’ll meet, we’ll talk a little bit. Most of the focus is going to be on what we have to do win against Pittsburgh. So that’s our main focus. We have two games left. We have an opportunity to be in the playoffs, so that’s a positive.

Tyler Bozak

Bozak: They played hard. We kind of got away from what we wanted to do for a bit and they took advantage. They’ve got some really good players over there. All the credit to them. We’ve got to regroup and get ready for next game.

The physicality of tonight get you ready for what you might have to bring against Pittsburgh Saturday night?

Bozak: It’s just going to get harder and harder, especially if you get in. It’s going to get harder and harder. We’ve got to be prepared for games like that. That’s how it’s going to be for our last two games for sure. We’re playing two really good teams to finish the year. They’re going to be really good tests for us, and we should be excited for that opportunity and be ready to play those guys.

Outside of Mitch’s goal the other night, the young guys have had a tough past couple of games. Are they staying optimistic?

Bozak: I think they’ve been great all year. You’re going to see ups and downs, and honestly, I don’t see a down with any of them. We’re happy with the way they’ve played. They’re a huge part of our team and have been great for us, and I’m sure they’ll be great again on Saturday.

Is there anything that needs to be said to calm the minds, especially the younger players?

Bozak: No, just stick to what we’ve been doing all year. We know how to play and we know how to win. We’ve got some big games coming up, so just stay focused and take it one game at a time. Play our best and work hard and see what happens.

Two goals scored in two games just an aberration here given all the talent and what you’ve been able to do this year?

Bozak: Yeah. Everything gets tighter, especially at this time of year and with what’s at stake. Teams are playing for positions to make the playoffs and stuff like that. It’s not going to be easy to score goals. I thought their goalie played great. He made some big saves on us early in the game. But yeah, it’s not going to be easy. We’re going to have to work hard to get them. There aren’t going to be many pretty plays. We’ve just got to get pucks to the net; a lot of screens, some deflections, rebounds, and stuff like that.

Was it a tough night to create chances in front?

Bozak: They play a great, tight game. They’re hard to create many opportunities against. They frustrated us a bit tonight. I think that’s one of the things that we talked about that we didn’t want to have happen. They’ve got really good gaps. They play guys pretty inside in the d-zone. They don’t give you many opportunities. The opportunities that we did have — I think their goalie made some good saves so we didn’t really capitalize on them.

Do you sense the group feeling any pressure with the opportunity to clinch?

Bozak: No, I think we’re excited. I mean, it’s fun. Me, personally, I haven’t been in this position a lot. It’s nice to be a part of it, and it’s something that we’re really enjoying. Hopefully, we have a better result next game.