Mike Babcock acknowledges there are more moves to come, former Leaf Shayne Corson opens up about his battle with anxiety, Patrick Marleau discusses the appeal of the Toronto and his new Leafs teammates, and more in the links.

Leafs Links

Dreger: I don’t think Lou is done by any stretch of the imagination (TSN960)

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger joined the TSN960 Morning Show to discuss Radulov to Dallas, Andrei Markov and the Galchenyuk contract status, and the Leafs‘ next move with Marleau in the fold.

What’s fascinating to me, besides the shock and awe of acquiring Patrick Marleau in the first place, is that most of us didn’t believe Marleau and his family were willing to move. He’s got four young children entrenched or embedded, call it what you will; he’s part of the fabric of San Jose and the California lifestyle. Number one, I give him full credit for not chasing the money here; chasing opportunity, and that’s what he’s done by joining the Toronto Maple Leafs. I think Toronto had to concede a little bit. They jumped in with the extra year – the third year – which they were willing to do right from the onset. That tells you how much they wanted Patrick Marleau. It’s a leap of faith, I think, from both sides. I’m more intrigued by what happens next in Toronto. They’ve got a glut of forwards, and some quality guys, too. I look at a team like the Nashville Predators, who lost James Neal. They know they need help up front. They added Alexei Emelin, and everybody jumped to the conclusion that David Poile is positioning to make that Matt Duchene trade with the Colorado Avalanche, except that wasn’t the direction initiated by Poile in the beginning when he landed Emelin. He’s looking for depth, but he’s got to address what his needs are up front. Maybe – and this is my own speculation – there is a fit with van Riemsdyk or Bozak, or go down the list of potential forwards on the Toronto Maple Leafs, because I don’t think Lou is done here by any stretch of the imagination.

Mike Babcock excited about Leafs’ additions and the team’s depth (Toronto Star)

Babcock brought up Tyler Bozak, Nazem Kadri, James van Riemsdyk and Leo Komarov. “They’re real good players,” the coach said. “And two of them or . . . any way you look at it, we can’t all be on the team as we move ahead. It doesn’t work like that. We have to figure out a way when you have opportunities to do what you can.”

McGran on Fan590:

There has to be a next move. I talked to Mike Babcock yesterday and his line to me was, “Well, they can’t all be on the same team.” They have like 19 NHL-calibre forwards. Some of those are around-the-edges sort of guys like Ben Smith or Eric Fehr, but they have to make a decision on Kasperi Kapanen and Miro Aaltonen. They have to sign Connor Brown. I really do think two guys — and I think fairly two big names — are going to get moved before the season begins. I think they’ll have their eye on a defenceman, with a right-handed shot. But what team has a right-handed shot they’re willing to part with?

Leafs chose Marleau over more cost-effective options (TSN)

There’s an interesting question about the Leafs strategy here though and whether or not Marleau was the best fit on the free agent market. Marleau, nearing the end of an illustrious career, has truly taken a step backwards as an attacker (more on this in a minute). It’s important to note that this wasn’t a one-horse race in free agency. While Marleau is still a quality forward, names like Alexander Radulov and Scott Hartnell were available at either comparable or demonstrably lower cap hits. (This, of course, wouldn’t even take into account things like Marleau’s full no-movement clause in his contract.)

Next-day thoughts on the Patrick Marleau signing (MLHS)

Whatever you think about the contract, it’s pretty unbelievable to be sitting here, 14 months after the Leafs finished dead last and had only a 24% chance of winning the draft lottery to look forward to, talking about how the Leafs just added Patrick Marleau at age 38 to help them go on playoff runs in the next two-to-three years.

What does Patrick Marleau bring to the Toronto Maple Leafs? (Sportsnet)

With a player of Marleau’s age there’s always going to be the risk of a catastrophic drop-off in play, and he’s certainly not a possession driver like he was even three years ago, but he’s a first-line level goal scorer, and second-line level playmaker. If he’s given a support role on say, Matthews’ wing instead of Zach Hyman, there’s every reason to think he’s going to be a great signing for at least one of those three years, maybe two. This is the kind of risk a team like the Leafs can afford to make because of the cheap stars on entry-level contracts throughout their forward lineup.

Free Agency 2017: Catching up with the Toronto Marlies (MLHS)

The list of centers who have left the organization in last year is at least six long: Colin Smith, Byron Froese, Cal O’Reilly, Sergey Kalinin, Marc-Andre Cliché, and Brooks Laich. Frederik Gauthier will also be out of action until at least November and Brett Findlay has not yet been re-signed (although I would expect the reliable forward to be offered a deal). With that in mind, it’s no surprise that four of the acquired players could all fill a role at center.

Shayne Corson opens up on anxiety problem: ‘It took over my life’ (National Post)

During the 2003 Stanley Cup playoffs, in his second-last season, he walked out on the Maple Leafs in the midst of a series in which he wasn’t dressing for games. At the time, it was a significant story, an apparent split in the dressing room. The reporters covering the Leafs knew nothing of his anxiety issues.

Marleau: “I’m still full of piss and vinegar, and I know the kids here are” (MLHS)

With the advancements in training and the sports science, that was another huge part that went into it. I know Toronto is on the cutting edge with their sports science division and what they do for their players. They’re on top of it. They’re on top of the nutrition. They’re on the top pushing players when they need to be pushed. I think that’s going to benefit me. I’ve surrounded myself over the years to really good people to help me be in great shape and stay in great shape. I’m always trying different things to get better. It’s no different now. I’m still trying to get better as a hockey player and trying to get stronger in the offseason; doing and trying different things, and keeping the things that work for me in my routine. It’s worked well for me and I’m going to keep doing it.