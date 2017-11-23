Miro Aaltonen scores highlight-reel goal, Justin Holl nets twice as Toronto Marlies win fifth in a row in Utica

The Toronto Marlies extended their winning streak to five games with a 5-2 road victory against Utica on Wednesday evening.

Toronto’s eighth victory in their last nine games moves them to 14-4-0 on the season, placing them second in the AHL by points percentage and seven points clear of second place in the North Division.

First Period

The Marlies were indebted to Garret Sparks in the opening period as their in-form goaltender turned aside all 15 Utica shots. His best save came just three minutes in when Reid Boucher was alone in the slot with half a net to aim into only for Sparks to perform robbery as he flung himself across to his left.

The teams exchanged power plays in the first half of the period, but Toronto found themselves on the back foot even with the extra man. Sparks was forced into another good stop to turn aside Nikolay Goldobin on a shorthanded rush.

That near miss appeared to jolt Toronto back to life; heavily outshot up until that point, they began to take over the game back at even strength.

After killing a second penalty, the Marlies struck inside the final minute on their second power play. Miro Aaltonen picked up a drop pass at his own blue line and was able to pick up a head of steam with open ice in front of him in the neutral zone. The Finnish centreman worked his way around three Comets players, beating the last man back with a beautiful backhand toe-drag move, before solving Thatcher Demko with a deft backhand finish to cap a tremendous individual effort.

Aaltonen goes end-to-end, splits the D and finishes with the backhand to make it 1-0 in Utica.#MarliesLive pic.twitter.com/GDPtLaV5aY — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) November 23, 2017

Second Period

Toronto carried the momentum from the late first-period goal into the middle frame. Justin Holl was denied from the hashmarks while a re-directed shot from Timothy Liljegren brought a good save out of Demko.

A third power play for the Marlies led to the Comets tying the game at the six-minute mark. Kasperi Kapanen, unsure whether to stick or twist in possession, was stripped inside the Comets zone, resulting in on odd-man rush the other way. Patrick Wiercioch gave Sparks no chance with a good finish.

The turning point of the game came in the form of a missed opportunity for Utica on a 40-second 5-on-3 power play. Martin Marincin and Holl performed yeoman’s work on the PK as Sparks was barely called into action.

Riding the momentum of a big kill, the Marlies took charge of the game.

Trevor Moore kept a play alive by kicking the puck down the right wall to Ben Smith, who picked out Justin Holl. From low in the slot, Justin Holl netted his second of the season and second in as many games.

With Toronto in complete control at this point, the combination of Rich Clune and Ben Smith twice set up Trevor Moore, but Demko kept the Comets within one.

That didn’t last long, as the Marlies broke through with 38 seconds remaining in the period. Dmytro Timashov put the finishing touch on a movement started by Andreas Johnsson and Chris Mueller.

Third Period

Offensive zone time was the best form of defense as the Marlies started the third period on the front foot without ever really testing Demko between the pipes.

A penalty taken by Holl halted the Marlies’ rhythm and presented the Utica with a chance to pull back within one. Toronto’s penalty kill had different ideas; it was again spectacular, denying the Comets any scoring chances of note.

Holl admitted his penalty was bad one to take after the game, but he more than made up for it immediately after exiting the box. After receiving a feed from Travis Dermott, the defenseman let fly from inside the right circle with a perfect shot that beat Demko all ends up — Holl’s third in his last two games.

That goal proved the backbreaker for the Comets and the game reached blowout status four minutes later. Johnsson and Timashov turned provider on Chris Mueller’s third of the season to make it 5-1 midway through the third period.

The Marlies took their foot off the gas at that point and coasted to victory. Utica grabbed one more in garbage time after Boucher tipped a long-range shot from Jalen Chatfield past Sparks with five seconds remaining.

It was unfortunate for the Toronto goaltender — who deserved better after his first-period heroics — but it’s another victory against a divisional rival that solidifies the Marlies’ position at the top of the North Division.

Post Game Notes

– The Marlies’ 40 shots on goal is a season-high, while five goals ties their best output in a single game as well.

– Garret Sparks posted 29 saves to register his ninth win in his 11th start of the season (.946 save percentage). “It’s a much different game if he’s not sharp like he was early,” said Sheldon Keefe.

– Timothy Liljegren returned to action and looked no worse for wear following his injury. In addition to his primary assist on the opening goal, he made several marauding surges through the Comets defense without reward. “He went through the process of getting himself ready to play in practice and felt good,” said Keefe. “It was nice to get him through a game and feeling good. I thought he moved the puck extremely well and played with a lot of confidence.”

– Justin Holl has scored three goals in his last two outings after going scoreless through the first 15 games of the season. “He’s been playing with a lot of confidence all season long and skating extremely well,” said Keefe. “He was all over the net today. He had a tonne of shots and opportunities. He’s been playing great.”

– Dmytro Timashov (1-1-2), Chris Mueller (1-1-2) and Andreas Johnsson (0-2-2) all recorded two-point games as their line built some real chemistry and could easily have inflicted more damage.

– Miro Aaltonen’s highlight-reel goal was just his third of the season but should serve as a confidence boost moving forward.

– Mason Marchment picked up a secondary assist in his first game since returning from suspension.

– Rinat Valiev picked up another injury and missed the game.

– Jeremy Bracco and Adam Brooks stayed behind in Toronto to work on their games. They’re expected to be back in the squad this weekend.

– Wednesday’s lines:

Forwards

Marchment-Aaltonen-Kapanen

Timashov-Mueller-Johnsson

Rychel-Gauthier-Greening

Moore-Smith-Clune

Defencemen

Dermott-Liljegren

Marincin-Holl

Nielsen-Rosen

Goalies

Sparks

Pickard

Post-Game: Sheldon Keefe

Game Sheet: Toronto 5 vs. Utica 2