Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. EST | Arena: Wells Fargo Center | TV: SN Ontario | Radio: TSN 1050

Game Day Quotes

Mike Babcock on if Mitch Marner responded well after his mistake in overtime against St. Louis:

If you don’t win, anytime there’s a mistake, you talk about more. If you make a mistake and you win, you don’t talk about it as much. I mean, it was just earlier that [Rielly] made a mistake. No one’s trying to make mistakes. Mitch isn’t trying to make mistakes. Mitch is trying to help our team win and I think he’s actually had a pretty good run here of late. So what’s important for him is not dwelling. You made a mistake? Let’s get back at her.

Babcock on how the team has performed in one-goal games:

I went through it here this morning. I’m looking at it… geez, we got to take more shots. Then, I go through it and I look at all the shots we generated the last game… No, we’ve got to spend more time in the o-zone. When I look through it, we spent quite a bit of time in the o-zone. Last game, the chances were darn close to even. I thought it was a good game and a good team we were playing against. To me, the biggest thing is just steady on the rudder. Keep her going here. Play well without the puck and we’ll spend more time in the o-zone.

Babcock on the Philadelphia Flyers:

The last two times, we’ve played them the games have been tight and there’s not going to be a lot of space out there tonight. You got to be prepared to go and take advantage of your opportunities.

Babcock on getting more minutes for Connor Brown at five on five:

Yeah, so why don’t you canvas the top nine and see who wants to give them up? You see what I mean? My wife can tell me what’s wrong, but in our business, you’ve got to find a way to figure out what’s right. But I think Brownie is playing on our power play, he’s playing a regular shift and playing well for us, and penalty killing for us. I thought he was one of our best players last game. Any time a guy plays like that, he sending a message to everybody else at the same time — he wants more ice time, he wants their job. And so I think that’s a good message for our team.

Babcock on Nazem Kadri’s scoring drought:

To tell you the truth, I thought Naz’s line was great last game. They were playing against a really good line. Did you see the other line he was playing against? So, that set us up to win the game. I thought he did a great job. I think, on the road, it’s not that easy for those guys to have an impact because they’re not going to let them play against their key people. Naz scores a ton of his goals at the net front, and on the middle on the PP, and that’s where he’s got to do it. I think that whole line hasn’t been as effective offensively, but I think in the chances, they’ve been effective offensively.

Kadri on his line’s scoring drought:

That’s basically been the story. I think our line has, especially through the course of the last five to ten games, gone up against some all-star calibre players. We’ve been able to keep them off the score sheet and that gives an opportunity to stay in the game and win the game. For us, I honestly think, throughout the course of the season, this is some of the better hockey I’ve been playing. Even though offensively it hasn’t been going my way, I feel the all-around game has been there.

Matchup Stats

TOR PHI Record 25-17-3 20-16-8 GF/g 3.11 (8th) 2.93 (14th) GA/g 2.87 (17th) 2.89 (18th) PP% 21.1% (9th)

21.4% (8th) PK% 84.0% (5th) 74.5% (29th) Shots/g 31.3 (18th) 31.8 (14th) Shots Against/g 34.0 (28th) 30.7 (8th) 5v5 CF% 49.6% (17th) 49.5% (18th) 5v5 SV% .934 (3rd) .926 (13th) 5v5 SH% 8.9% (5th) 7.5% (19th)

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

*We have added goal, assist, and point totals for each player below the lines. Total goals per line are indicated, too, as well as save percentage for goalies.

Forwards

Hyman – Matthews – Nylander

(46-7-15-22) – (36-19-14-33) – (45-9-23-32) Total: 35

Marleau – Kadri – Komarov

(46-15-9-24) – (44-14-10-24) – (45-4-7-11) Total: 33

Van Riemsdyk – Bozak – Marner

(45-19-10-29) – (44-8-16-24) – (46-5-26-31) Total: 32

Martin – Gauthier – Brown

(43-3-7-9) – (6-0-0-0) – (46-11-6-17) Total: 14

Defencemen

Rielly – Hainsey

(46-5-26-31) – (46-3-14-17) Total: 8

Gardiner – Carrick

(46-3-17-20) – (27-2-3-5) Total: 5

Dermott – Polak

(3-0-1-1) – (27-2-4-6) Total: 2

Goaltenders

Andersen (.922 sv%)

McElhinney (.916 sv%)

Scratched: Moore, Borgman

Injured: Soshnikov, Zaitsev

Philadelphia Flyers Projected Lineup

Forwards

Giroux – Couturier – Konecny

(44-14-40-54) – (44-25-20-45) – (44-6-10-16) Total: 45

Raffl – Filppula – Voracek

(44-8-6-14) – (44-9-9-18) – (44-8-45-53) Total: 25

Weal – Patrick – Simmonds

(38-6-8-14) – (35-2-6-8) – (44-15-13-28) Total: 23

Lehtera – Laughton – Goulbourne

(26-0-3-3) – (44-7-6-13) – (3-0-0-0) Total: 7

Defencemen

Provorov – Gostisbehere

(44-8-14-22) – (40-9-23-32) Total: 17

MacDonald – Hagg

(29-1-6-7) – (44-1-5-6) Total: 2

Manning – Gudas

(29-4-5-9) – (32-0-5-5) Total: 4

Goaltenders

Neuvirth (.923 sv%)

Elliott (.906 sv%)