Mike Babcock on the current losing slide: “We’ve played better but didn’t get the results”

Mike Babcock met with the media after practice on Wednesday, discussing the loss to St. Louis, the offense drying up of late, the challenge ahead against Philadelphia, and more.

When things get difficult offensively, as they do for all teams during a year, as a coaching staff and given all of the talent you have, what do you ponder moving forward to get things going in the way you’d like to see?

Babcock: It’s interesting. I thought last night was a real good game. The scoring chances were about even. I didn’t think there was a lot to pick between the teams. I think we’ve got to shoot the puck way more. We can’t pass it into the track – what that means is pass it into the five guys that are standing there. You’ve got to shoot and play off the goalie more, instead of trying to make a cute play.

I didn’t mind our game. This last little bit, I think we’ve played better but didn’t get the results, but things are never as good as you think when you’re winning or as bad as when you’re losing. You just keep on going and trying to get better. That’s what we try to do.

I was disappointed in our 5-on-6. I thought we had better composure so that we can do what we want to do. We didn’t do that. That part, for me, is disappointing. As far as the game goes, I didn’t mind the game.

When you’re not racking up the wins the way you want to, do you have to resist the urge to change things around and move things around?

Babcock: We can move guys around if we feel it is going to help us get better. I just think that, when I look at our last couple of games, we are in a good situation. I guess I don’t feel like you guys do. How’s that? Not one bit. But when I do, we’ll change some things. How’s that?

You’re looking for that happy medium, obviously. Everyone understands how important defense is the closer you get to April, but you also have a dynamic offensive team. Are you looking for the middle ground?

Babcock: I think we have a team that can score. We’d like to score. I think we earned one power play last night, if I’m not mistaken. We got one chance on that power play. I thought we had lots of opportunity to shoot the puck which we passed on, as I already addressed. I think that can lead to way more offense. I think the better teams play defensively, the more you have to shoot to break them down and create some more randomness rather than thinking pretty plays are going to be there. I thought St. Louis did a good job of that early in the game than we did.

What is the key to drawing more penalties?

Babcock: We’ve got to spend more time in the offensive zone rolling around. I think, when you do that, you force teams into making more mistakes. I thought the game was well-officiated last night. I didn’t think they called a lot of penalties, which I really like, to be honest with you. But no question you’ve got to spend more time in the offensive zone.

Did you think the Matthews line looked more like itself last night?

Babcock: I thought Matty looked more like himself.

I’ve said this a number of times: You’re out six games, and then you come back and you’re out four games. Or out four games and then six, or whatever it was. Then, you have a break. This thing – this little skating every day that you do just to keep the motor running – it’s a hard thing. When you’re out for a while, and the same is going to be true when Z comes back, anybody who has played will tell you you don’t have the same kind of legs.

He’s a guy who can get up and down the ice for us and he’s going to be in a battle here. We’ve got six [games] in 10 days. That’s just the way it goes. You just keep working at it. I thought last night he had real good quickness through the neutral zone and that’s usually the sign things are going good.

Auston has only taken one penalty this year and didn’t take many last year. What does that say about his composure, especially when guys go after him a little bit?

Babcock: There’s no sense… if you want guys to go after you, react. If you don’t want people to go after you, don’t react. You decide, not them. You decide when you’re mad and you decide what you want to react to.

Number one, he’s a big, strong guy who puts himself in good positions. He’s powerful enough and he skates. He doesn’t reach so he doesn’t put himself in a position to take penalties. And he’s smart. He knows he wants to be on the ice.

You mentioned you don’t necessarily feel the same way that the outside world does. Has it been trickier in Toronto coming from Detroit to tune that out?

Babcock: This is how I look at it: I think they hired me to decide. That’s kind of how I approach it. My wife was home when I got home last night. I wasn’t very happy, but she was there, so that made me happy. We’re going to go on the road today and have a nice meal and we’re going to win a game tomorrow. I’m just going to keep on keeping on. I think, in your life time, you get to decide what you react to. If you let the noise get in the way… Can you imagine if every time someone in your life told you in your life that you listened to them? Where would you be? Not holding that microphone. Anyway… anything else guys?

You have an 11-point cushion on a playoff position. Does that allow you to experiment? Does that change your coaching approach?

Babcock: No. This is what I do: I live scared every day. Every single day. Not as much in the summer, but all winter. That’s how I live.

What kind of challenge to the Flyers present?

Babcock: Lots. Real good power play. Real good skill. Playing well defensively. Good team. They went on a bit of a run where they didn’t win this year. They know what it takes to win and are a hungry group.

They’re retiring Lindros’ number tomorrow. Anything you remember about him?

Babcock: Lots of things. I remember when he got traded and when he sat out and when he played in the Olympics and how he played and how dominant of a player he was at times. His injuries, the whole thing. I’ve talked to both him and his brother at different times since being around Toronto. Obviously, a dynamic, dynamic player in the game and it’s very special. Through all of the things he went through in Philly, they’re going to honour him and they should. I think it’ll be a great night. I think the guys that have earned it deserve those opportunities and I think the fans really embrace it. It’ll be special for him.

