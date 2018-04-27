Nazem Kadri addressed the media on 2018 locker clean out day, reflecting on the season and another personal-best season for him individually.

What does this team need to do to take that next step?

Kadri: These sort of games help. Going into a Game 7, and two very important playoff rounds against two great playoff matchups the last couple of years, is something that can take you over the top. We’ve just got to learn how to play in big games. We’ve got guys in this dressing room that can do that.

What did you see from Mitch as his season really evolved in the second half?

Kadri: He definitely developed as a player and has become more responsible. His all-around game is really what I was most impressed about – not just his offense, but combining that to turn into a pretty good player. It’s definitely an upside for us.

The team is still very young. How much progress do you think you guys have made in the last couple of years?

Kadri: A ton of progress. Even the last three years, when the whole culture change went down, there were a lot of changes being made. We went from being dead last in the league to cracking a playoff spot and then having a historical regular season in the third year. We’re making steps in the right direction. Obviously, we had a tough first round matchup against Boston. That’s something that is not easy to do. But you can’t simulate those experience moments.

Do you agree that the team has to go through some growing pains before it gets where it wants to be?

Kadri: Without a doubt. You’ve got to fail before you can succeed. No one expected this for us to be right away. It takes time and work. We’ve got the guys in this dressing room that, I believe, can really do that. For us, it’s just about keeping the ball moving.

You played with Tyler and JVR for a long time. The possibility of not having two friends and two long-time teammates on this team next year…

Kadri: That’s the worst part about playing hockey, to be honest with you. You build those bonds and those friendships… those are obviously two guys that have been here from the very beginning. It would be tough to see those guys go. At the same time, nothing has happened yet. There is also a chance for them to stay, which I’d love them to. They’re two great players and two great friends of mine. At the end of the day, it’s a business-related experience and you’ve got to do what is best for the team and also do what’s best for yourself.

Has your off-ice regimen the past few summers changed in any way to allow you to have the career years you have?

Kadri: It has. Each and every year, you try to master your body and what it takes and what exactly you need and try to strengthen your weaknesses. Each summer it does change a little bit and you do have a certain pattern that you kind of sustain. Over experience, you learn more and more how to treat your body and what exactly you need to get ready for next season.

While you're here...

It’s no secret the advertising model is failing content providers all over the internet. If you love the content and community at MLHS, please consider making a monthly or yearly pledge for an amount you’re comfortable with. In return, you’ll get a fast, ad-free experience when surfing the site; your favourite writers and community members will continue to do what they do best. Support our site, our writers and our community!

Go ad-free! Speed up your browsing experience (up to 4x faster)!

Protect your privacy from advertiser tracking!

Pay What You Want!

Help us produce more of the content you like the best!

Help us fund improvements to the site and the community! Let’s celebrate 10 years of MLHS by ensuring the next 10.



It’s no secret the advertising model is failing content providers all over the internet. If you love the content and community at MLHS, please consider making a monthly or yearly pledge for an amount you’re comfortable with. In return, you’ll get a fast, ad-free experience when surfing the site; your favourite writers and community members will continue to do what they do best.Let’s celebrate 10 years of MLHS by ensuring the next 10. Thank you for your continued support,

Alec & Declan

Note: Disqus commenting accounts will not be affected by the new memberships. Disqus commenting accounts will not be affected by the new memberships.

Name Your Price ( $ ) Minimum Price: $1.00 Add to Cart

Would you like to pay monthly, or yearly?

Pay Monthly Pay Yearly

Loading...