After signing a six-year contract extension with the Maple Leafs, Matthew Knies discussed his love for Toronto, why six years was the right term, Mitch Marner’s departure, John Tavares’ new contract, and the areas for improvement within his game ahead of next season.

Since arriving in Toronto, what is it about the marketplace and the team that you seem to have taken to as strongly as you have?

Knies: I think it is a lot to do with how much I love the city and the guys on the team and the staff. I think we get first-class treatment in all aspects.

We have a great group. There are unbelievable players. We are continuously making the playoffs and making pushes. I think that was a huge part of it, too

All in all, between the culture and the city, I just love it all.

What is the experience like to be a Leaf in Toronto?

Knies: It is pretty special. They are some of the most diehard fans you’ll find, honestly, in all sports. Everyone is so invested. The whole city is constantly wanting the best for us and wants us to win. That is what everyone on the team wants us to do: deliver that to them.

It is a special place to play. I don’t think anyone feels that it is too much or that it is not the right spot. Everyone loves it and enjoys it. I am pretty fortunate to be playing for them.

How seriously did you consider a shorter bridge deal? Were you considering eight years? What made you arrive at this specific term?

Knies: I just wanted to be here as long as possible, really. I wanted a longer term. I think this term fit best for me with my trajectory as a player, too. This was the sweet spot for both of us. I was excited to get it done and get it done before free agency to try to help them out as much as possible.

I don’t think the bridge deal was really in my head. I really wanted to go long-term. Six years felt the best.

Where were you when the deal was completed, and what was the feeling after it finally got done?

Knies: I was actually in a car ride — a pretty long car ride. I was up in Madison, Wisconsin. There was a Morgan Wallen concert. I was on my way back home. I was getting some phone calls done and calling my parents, whom I am going to see shortly. I think they were really excited. My buddies were excited, too. It was a fun time, for sure.

Going into the holiday weekend, we can choose to celebrate a little bit more. I am excited it got done and that both sides are happy.

What were your thoughts on John Tavares signing the deal he did and leaving money on the table to commit to the Leafs?

Knies: It means a lot from a veteran player like that who was our captain and who everyone can take an example from. It means a lot that he really believes in this program and really wants to stay.

I have learned a ton from that guy in the last two years. I am excited to get four more years of that and just soak in all of that knowledge that he has. He has been a huge influence on my career.

I am so happy that he gets four more years in the blue and white, and I get to play alongside him.

It must be tough to see Mitch Marner go, but can you talk about the new guys coming in and the challenge for next season?

Knies: I wasn’t the happiest to see that he is leaving, but I think we have made some great moves and some great additions. I think we are going to be stronger. I think we are going to be a great team.

You’re not excited to see one of your captains and veteran players on another team, but that is the business of the game. We are going to make some strong moves, and I have full faith in Tre and Berube to create a winning team.

Besides the Morgan Wallen concerts, what is the focus of your offseason? Where do you want to improve?

Knies: I think that there is still a lot of room in the skating aspect. I think I can become a much better skater and a faster skater. I don’t necessarily think I have to get any heavier than I am right now. Staying where I am and just turning a little bit more of that weight into muscle, and becoming quicker and faster on the ice, is going to be huge for me. That is the main focus.

There is also a focus on being a little more prepared, flexible, and stronger in the smaller areas that tend to get sore throughout a long season like that. There is a lot of room to make improvements, but I think my skating is definitely one of them.

How important do you think Craig Berube was to your development? He singled you out as someone whom he loved seeing progress throughout the season.

Knies: He was a huge influence. He loved the north-south game and physicality. That is kind of where my game is, right? It’s very simple, hard hockey. Get around the net, and make it hard on their D and goalie.

The more I learn from him, the better. I think I really took a step this year. I owe a lot of thanks to him for teaching me little things and always giving me the healthy criticism that you sometimes need while always being there to lean on and learn from. It has been huge for me.

Often, when people get a nice raise, they treat themselves to something. Are you a fancy car kind of guy? How will you celebrate a nice pay raise like the one you’ve earned?

Knies: Honestly, I haven’t thought about it too much. It has only been a few days. I think Morgan Rielly said he would text me a few ideas. Hopefully, we’ll bounce it back and forth, and we’ll see.

I’ll just enjoy my summer. I have one weekend to celebrate it here on the Fourth of July, and then it kind of gets back to the summer grind of getting ready for the season.