After he was acquired by the Maple Leafs, centerman Nicolas Roy discussed finding out the news of the trade, his fandom of Mats Sundin growing up, and his excitement to join his new team.

Where were you when you found out the news, and what was your first reaction?

Roy: I was actually with my buddies on a trip. I am getting married in two weeks.

It was a good feeling. I was shocked a little bit at first, but I kind of learned about it a couple of days ago. I feel really good about it now that I’ve had time to reflect and look at everything. I am really excited to join the Leafs, for sure.

What excites you most about the Leafs? What stands out about the team?

Roy: I want to be a part of a team that is winning. I watched them in the playoffs last year. The Panthers’ biggest challenge was the Leafs. This group is ready to win right now. That is why I want to be a part of a team like that.

You played a pivotal role on a Cup-winning team in 2023. What was it about the run and experience that you think you can bring to Toronto?

Roy: Just the full experience. Any time you win with a team, you know what it takes. There are always going to be ups and downs. The pressure of the moment is really what I enjoy. I really like to play in those big moments. That is what we play for as hockey players. I bring the Stanley Cup experience, but I have a lot of experience in the playoffs also.

During the run to the Cup, is there a specific aspect you can point to that is absolutely crucial for a team to have in order to reach that goal?

Roy: There are a lot of things that come to mind, but everyone has to accept their role, no matter what it is. You have your skilled players. You have your guys who are going to play 8-10 minutes and have to be willing to play those physical minutes. Wherever you are in the lineup, or even if you aren’t in the lineup, you have to be ready to jump in wherever asked. The biggest thing is being there for your teammates and being ready to play any role you’re asked to play.

What did you think when you heard you were being traded for Mitch Marner?

Roy: Knowing what Mitch has been doing in this league for a long time and what he means to the organization, he has been a big part of this group. I’ve played with Mitch on Team Canada when I was younger. He is an awesome player.

It brings a little bit of pressure, knowing what he has meant to the team, but at the same time, there is only one thing I can control, and it is getting ready for a season, getting ready this summer, working out, and skating to get ready for the season. I am focused on that.

What are your impressions of William Nylander and Auston Matthews from playing against them over the years?

Roy: Two dynamic players. They are both really fun to watch. I am really excited to see what they do on a daily basis, see their routine, and learn from them. I am excited to see them and work with them.

What team did you grow up watching in Quebec?

Roy: It is kind of funny. Growing up until I was maybe 11 or 12, I was actually a Leafs fan. My favourite player growing up was Mats Sundin. I was cheering for the Leafs until I was 11 or 12. He obviously signed in Vancouver, so I kind of switched to Montreal. I guess we don’t have to think about that second part.

What have the conversations been like between you and management about your role? It is early, but have you had any of those talks?

Roy: It has happened pretty quickly. I have talked to the coach and the GM. They were two nice discussions, but it was mostly just welcoming me to the team. They’re really excited to add me. We haven’t really talked about role or anything like that yet.