With the 118th overall draft selection in the 2018 NHL Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs have selected right-shot defenseman Mac Hollowell from the Soo Greyhounds.

Hollowell, turning 20 in September, is an overage pick who was originally drafted by then-Greyhounds GM Kyle Dubas in the 12th round of the 2014 OHL priority draft. He would be eligible to join the Toronto Marlies as soon as this Fall.

Like second-round selection Sean Durzi (also a second-year draft eligible who could join the Marlies right away), Hollowell was a part of the team’s 2017 development roster put together by Dubas.

Hollowell’s offensive production took off in his plus-one season — he recorded 56 points in 63 games, more than doubling his 23-point output from 2016-17, and added 16 points in 24 playoff games during the Soo’s run to the OHL Final.

The theme of the first (fully) Dubas-run draft draft is starting emerge, as the Leafs have taken three defensemen with a clear emphasis on mobility, hockey sense and puck-moving ability — size and age be damned — and all five picks are out of the CHL, with two coming from the Soo.

Mac Hollowell Scouting Report

Courtesy of the 2018 NHL Draft Blackbook

Hollowell is an undersized, offensive minded defender with good mobility. Mac is at his best in possession were he is able to utilize his quick feet to accelerate up ice and attack the offensive zone with pace and purpose. He shows a confidence with the puck and handles it well. Impressively Hollowell shows good vision and awareness when attacking. He will gain the offensive line and look to create hitting attacking and trailing options with a pass or will attack the goal himself. An aggressive player in the sense he loves to utilize his speed and skating to attack, Mac will jump into the offensive attack both in transition and from his blue line position. However his vision and puck distribution skills are his above average offensive traits. Hollowell makes a quality outlet pass and sees the ice well. Offensively his distribution skills allow the 5-on-5 and power play attack to the thrive. His mobility often allows him to keep the play in front of him while defending transition however he can be a bit of a neutral zone gambler looking to step up and pick off outlet passes, leaving him vulnerable without support when he’s beat. Generally Mac angles the play to the outside and uses good stick and body position. Where he gets in trouble is dealing with a heavy forecheck. He can be exposed due to his lack of size and strength when the forecheck arrives an he is unable to use his feet to escape. Hollowell also does chase due to his aggressive nature and can be easily pulled out of ideal defensive positioning. Mac possesses intriguing offensive traits, but may be a player who is simply a strong junior hockey defenseman.

Mac Hollowell Statistics

S Team League GP G A TP PIM +/- POST GP G A TP PIM +/- 2013-14 Niagara Falls Rivermen Mn Mdgt SCTAMM 39 8 19 27 68 | Playoffs 4 1 2 3 6 2014-15 Niagara Falls Canucks GOJHL 47 8 29 37 40 | Playoffs 4 0 2 2 4 Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds OHL 11 2 4 6 4 2 | 2015-16 Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds OHL 58 1 20 21 23 3 | Playoffs 12 1 3 4 14 -2 2016-17 Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds OHL 63 3 20 23 19 28 | Playoffs 11 0 3 3 8 7 2017-18 Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds OHL 63 12 44 56 18 39 | Playoffs 24 2 14 16 22

Date of Birth: Sep 26, 1998

Age: 19

Place of Birth: Niagara Falls, ON, CAN

Position: D

Height: 5'9" / 175 cm

Weight: 170 lbs / 77 kg

Shoots: R



Mac Hollowell Video