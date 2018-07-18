In Episode #3 of the Maple Leafs Hot Stove podcast, Gus Katsaros (@KatsHockey) joins the show to discuss The Big Three contracts, the Leafs’ systems, the state of the defense, and much more.

Episode 3 Overview

  • The Big Three contracts (2:30)
  • The state of the defense (17:30)
  • The evolution of Babcock’s systems from 2015-16 to now (32:30)
  • Leafs vs. Marlies systems (40:00)
  • How do the Leafs stack up with Tampa Bay? (43:30)
  • Are Holl or Rosen ready to make the jump? (47:50)
  • How will the minutes be shared between Tavares, Matthews & Kadri? (49:30)
  • How will the left wing of the lineup shake out? (54:45)
  • Is Jake Gardiner going to be a Leaf at this time next year? (61:00)

Subscribe and Listen to the episode on iTunes by clicking the link below!

https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/maple-leafs-hotstove/id841681245

Recorded: July 16th, 2018

Minimum Price: $1.00

Loading...

Billing details

Additional information

Your order

Product Total
MLHS Monthly Membership  × 1 $1.00
Subtotal $1.00
Total $1.00

  • Pay with your credit card

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR