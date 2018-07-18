In Episode #3 of the Maple Leafs Hot Stove podcast, Gus Katsaros (@KatsHockey) joins the show to discuss The Big Three contracts, the Leafs’ systems, the state of the defense, and much more.
Episode 3 Overview
- The Big Three contracts (2:30)
- The state of the defense (17:30)
- The evolution of Babcock’s systems from 2015-16 to now (32:30)
- Leafs vs. Marlies systems (40:00)
- How do the Leafs stack up with Tampa Bay? (43:30)
- Are Holl or Rosen ready to make the jump? (47:50)
- How will the minutes be shared between Tavares, Matthews & Kadri? (49:30)
- How will the left wing of the lineup shake out? (54:45)
- Is Jake Gardiner going to be a Leaf at this time next year? (61:00)
https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/maple-leafs-hotstove/id841681245
Recorded: July 16th, 2018
