Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST | TV: TSN4 | Radio: TSN1050 | Location: Toronto, ON

Game Day Quotes

Mike Babcock on the lineup light on regulars tonight:

What we’re trying to do, obviously, is give different guys an opportunity to play way more minutes. In this game, our top four is going to play all the key minutes against their top players, and then our top line in Game #2 will get more. Instead of playing 10 minutes with the big guys, you play 20 minutes tonight. I think that’s important for us to evaluate. That’s why we are doing it, and they know that.

Babcock on Tyler Ennis’ camp so far:

He’s been fine. I thought last night he had some real jam in him. That’s good for him. Matty’s at another level right now and his speed through the neutral zone is going to help anybody. But I think Ennis and Leivo have really been able to enjoy the opportunity to be important every game. Willy not being here has give them that opportunity.

Babcock on what Connor Carrick needs to do to claim a regular job in the lineup:

Cs is just a guy who has got to find a way to be an important guy on the penalty kill and be a penalty killer. He’s got to play real well defensively. When you think about it, we have two 50-point guys in Gardiner and Rielly. The rest of the guys have got to move the puck but be good defensively and be hard to play against. That is what we are looking for.

Babcock on the decision to “stack” a power-play unit:

Who said I did? I didn’t know I stacked one. Whoever scores goes out there more. Last year, we started with two equal power play groups. Which group got out there the most? The one that scored. Not a bad idea. I’m going to stick with that.

Babcock on Igor Ozhiganov:

I see a big, big man. Good stick. Head up. Passes the puck really good. Shoots it good. In saying that, I thought Rosen was really good last night. Dermott has had no chance to play. I think Holl can skate real good, too. Carrick played for us last year. When you go through it, there are lots of guys in the mix for that job. We’ll continue to watch and not get too fired up about anything until the time comes to make that decision.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#18 Andreas Johnsson – #26 Par Lindholm – #24 Kasperi Kapanen

#20 Carl Grundstrom – #77 Adam Brooks – #59 Jeremy Bracco

#38 Colin Greening – #36 Josh Jooris – #47 Pierre Engvall

#41 Dmytro Timashov – #15 Adam Cracknell – #42 Trevor Moore

Defensemen

#52 Martin Marincin – #8 Connor Carrick

#55 Andreas Borgman – #54 Justin Holl

#78 Rasmus Sandin – #46 Jordan Subban

Goaltenders

#35 Curtis McElhinney

#40 Garret Sparks

Montreal Canadiens Projected Lines

Forwards

#54 Charles Hudon – #63 Matthew Peca – #62 Artturi Lehkonen

#43 Michael Chaput – #15 Jesperi Kotkaniemi – #40 Joel Armia

#25 Jacob de la Rose – #88 Nick Suzuki – #38 Nikita Scherbak

#45 Hunter Shinkaruk – #42 Byron Froese – #47 Kenny Agostino

Defencemen

#27 Karl Alzner – #32 Simon Desprès

#61 Xavier Ouellet – #36 Brett Lernout

#17 Rinat Valiev – #73 Michal Morav?ík

Goaltenders

#37 Antti Niemi

#39 Charlie Lindgren

