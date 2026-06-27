With the 73rd overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Maple Leafs selected right winger Zach Olsen of the Saskatoon Blades.

Olsen is a right-shot forward who already stands 6’1″ and weighs over 200 pounds. He recorded 18 goals and 34 points in 57 games for the Saskatoon Blades, along with six points in 10 playoff games.

He profiles as a strong forechecker who uses his speed and size effectively to disrupt opponents. As Steven Ellis noted below, opposing players cited him as one of the toughest players to play against:

Zach Olsen to Toronto. Olsen was one of my favorite WHLers this year, and opponents cited him as one of the toughest players to go up against in the WHL. He’s smart, nimble and has a powerful wrister he loves to show often. Olsen is a hard-working forward who has really… — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) June 27, 2026

In his draft-minus-one season, Olsen recorded 11 goals and 23 points in 60 games, showing modest offensive improvement year over year. That said, he’ll likely need a significant offensive breakout before projecting as anything more than a bottom-six option at the NHL level.

Interestingly, The Athletic surveyed 65 prospects in this year’s draft class, and Zach Olsen was voted the most underrated player:

New at @TheAthletic: The NHL Draft player poll. I surveyed 65 of the top prospects in the 2026 class. The results, packed with quotes and insight: https://t.co/zaGrgTgq6l pic.twitter.com/DvlLYptxGa — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) June 16, 2026

Olsen’s combination of speed and size makes him disruptive, even if the offensive production hasn’t jumped off the page.

Olsen has yet to decide where he’ll play next season. Before the draft, CKOM 650 reported:

Olsen is still deciding between a third season with the Blades or a move to Colorado College. He said that decision will be made in consultation with his NHL club following the draft. “I’m still trying to weigh both options and just see what happens,” Olsen said. “I haven’t confirmed a decision yet. I think I’m going to wait until after the draft and see what happens there, and then make my final decision.”

You’d probably like to see him dominate the WHL before making the jump to college, but his style of play appears well-suited to the college game.

Also of note, Olsen was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in Grade 2. It obviously hasn’t hindered his development to this point, much to his credit.

Zach Olsen’s pre-draft rankings:

Ranked #89 by ELITEPROSPECTS.COM

Ranked #111 by THN/KENNEDY

Ranked #69 by MCKEEN’S HOCKEY

Ranked #55 by DAILY FACEOFF

Ranked #36 by NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING (NA Skaters)

Ranked #67 by SPORTSNET/BUKALA

Zach Olsen Scouting Report

via The Hockey Prospect Blackbook (BUY NOW)

Zach Olsen is an intense winger for the Saskatoon Blades in the WHL who worked hard and steadily improved his game throughout the season, ultimately earning a spot on Canada’s U18 team despite not being on the radar at the start of the year.

Olsen brought a bit of everything to the Blades’ forward group, proving he can play in any situation and compete hard in every zone. He demonstrated his value during the playoffs, delivering a consistent effort shift after shift. He was relentless on both the forecheck and the backcheck, making sure his presence was felt. He is also an excellent penalty killer, matching the same intensity he brings at five-on-five while pressuring opponents into mistakes with tight coverage.

Olsen is a very versatile player, proving he can play up and down the lineup while taking on whatever role is asked of him. He attacks loose pucks aggressively and consistently finishes his checks.

His offensive game is where the most development is needed. He has an accurate shot but needs to generate more power to become a greater scoring threat and a more well-rounded offensive player. He is a good playmaker with soft hands in motion and has the potential to thrive in fast-paced environments while complementing more skilled linemates.

At times, his aggressive style can lead to lapses in hockey sense, as he will occasionally overcommit in an attempt to deliver a big hit.

Olsen is expected to continue his development at Colorado College next season, but he could also return to Saskatoon, where he would likely be one of the team’s top contributors.

Zach Olsen Video

Zach Olsen Statistics