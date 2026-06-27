With the 161st pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs selected Russian right-shot defenseman Yaroslav Fedoseyev out of Chelyabinsk.

The Leafs actually traded to make this selection, sending a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for the 161st pick in this draft. By acquiring this pick, the Leafs officially ended up making 10 selections in the 2026 Draft, their most since 2020. This draft makes it clear that John Chayka prioritized restocking the cupboards after years of depletion under Brad Treliving and Kyle Dubas.

Fedoseyev is on the older side for this class — he turned 18 in November — but he is still within the normal age range for the draft (not an overager). He measures 6’1″, 187 pounds, and (notably) shoots right.

This is another selection where it appears the Leafs may have gotten some value, as Fedoseyev was ranked 151st on the Elite Prospects Draft Guide, 106th on McKeen’s Hockey’s list, 74th on Jason Bukala’s list, 96th on Smaht Scouting’s list, 85th on Dobber Prospects’ list, and 91st on Scott Wheeler’s list. For pick No. 161, that’s not bad.

Fedoseyev, a Chelyabinsk native, has been with the city’s hockey club for many years. He played on the U16, U17, and U18 teams from 2022-23 through 2024-25 before moving up to the MHL (Russia’s top junior league). He spent most of the 2024-25 season in the MHL before playing 24 games there this year. He then earned a promotion to the VHL (Russia’s AHL equivalent), where he played 25 games. He even played in nine KHL games and appeared in the playoffs in all three leagues.

Exposure to hockey at that level at the age of 18 is generally a good sign. Fedoseyev hasn’t posted particularly prolific scoring numbers at the professional level yet, recording just one point in nine KHL games and six points in 25 VHL contests. However, he has been more productive against his peers, scoring 13 points in 24 MHL games this season after registering 17 points in 33 MHL games last year. His U18 and U17 scoring rates were solid as well.

The various scouting reports generally follow the same theme. Scott Wheeler of The Athletic wrote that Fedoseyev is “an offensively inclined defenseman” and mentioned an interesting tidbit: Fedoseyev was averaging 15-16 minutes per game in the VHL and 12-13 minutes in the KHL. The rest of Wheeler’s scouting report is also encouraging:

HE HAS AN NHL SHOT WITH A HARD WRISTER AND A COMFORTABLE ONE-TIMER. HE HAS GOOD FEET, MOVES ACROSS THE UMBRELLA ON THE POWER PLAY SMOOTHLY AND OFTEN MANIPULATES AROUND THE FIRST LAYER OR DOWN THE WALL IN THE OFFENSIVE ZONE. HE MOVES AND DISTRIBUTES THE PUCK CLEANLY, BUT CAN ALSO CARRY IT OUT OF TROUBLE OR DOWN ICE. HE’S COMFORTABLE FALLING BACK ONTO HIS HEELS WITH THE PUCK OR PULLING PUCKS LATERALLY TO BEAT GUYS ONE-ON-ONE. AND HE HAS DEFENDED WELL IN MY VIEWINGS, USING HIS FEET AND A GOOD STICK TO ANGLE GUYS.

Wheeler concludes that Fedoseyev may be flying under the radar because he doesn’t possess imposing size (though he isn’t undersized, either) and because he is Russian. The latter point is worth noting, as Russian players have occupied something of a gray area since the country’s exile from international hockey following its invasion of Ukraine. They no longer participate in international tournaments such as the U18 World Championship, where many of the best evaluations of European prospects take place.

NHL teams are also unlikely to send their top scouting personnel to Russia for obvious reasons unless they are evaluating a blue-chip prospect like Ivan Demidov. As a result, teams may be relying on just one or two people within the organization who have actually seen a Russian player live, particularly someone playing for a middle-of-the-pack club like Chelyabinsk, which finished 14th out of 22 teams and sixth in the Eastern Conference.

The Elite Prospects Draft Guide leans on Dylan Griffing, who covers Eastern European prospects, and Lassi Alanen, the publication’s head of European scouting, for its evaluation. Their summary notes how impressive it is for a draft-year player to appear in Gagarin Cup playoff games and includes this observation from one of their viewings:

“HIS CURRENT STRENGTH LIES IN HIS EFFICIENT PUCK MOVEMENT — MAKING SMART, STRAIGHTFORWARD PLAYS THAT DRIVE POSSESSION UP THE ICE WHILE KEEPING MISTAKES TO A MINIMUM. THOUGH PRIMARILY A PASS-FIRST PLAYER, FEDOSEYEV’S AGILITY AND AWARENESS ALLOWED HIM TO BUY TIME AND SPACE AGAINST KHL FORECHECKERS.”

They also highlight Fedoseyev’s mean streak and his willingness to seek out physical opportunities off the rush. That aligns with Sam Tirpak’s draft rankings, which noted that he “has excellent gap control” and “underrated physicality in his game also, averaging 2.83 hits/GP in the MHL this season.”

If there are concerns, they likely center on Fedoseyev’s offensive ceiling. The Elite Prospects staff notes his stagnating production in the MHL relative to his peers and suggests this makes him more likely to be projected as a depth defenseman at the NHL level. Fedoseyev isn’t incapable of moving the puck, but he isn’t overly creative or offensively dynamic.

Altogether, it’s hard for me to find much wrong with selecting a player like Fedoseyev in the sixth round. Players drafted this late are unlikely to play NHL games at all, let alone become impactful NHL players. We have to be realistic about the odds, but an 18-year-old who has already appeared in playoff games in one of the better professional leagues in the world is a worthwhile bet in my eyes. The profile is intriguing, and it appears the Leafs were able to draft Fedoseyev considerably later than most expected.

A defensively sound player with a physical edge and adequate puck-moving ability is a good place to start. I would expect Fedoseyev to spend at least a few more seasons developing in Russia, ideally becoming a full-time KHL defenseman before eventually making the jump to North America if his development continues.

Yaroslav Fedoseyev Scouting Report

via McKeen’s Draft Book (BUY NOW)

Fedoseyev played a good chunk of his season at the professional level this year. Among draft-eligible Russian defensemen, he plays the most physical and mature game. It starts in the defensive zone, where Fedoseyev uses good footwork and lateral agility to shut down rushes by forcing attackers wide and finishing them into the boards. When battling in front of the net or along the boards, he can get a bit chippy at times, making sure he leaves a mark while boxing out opponents and fighting for positioning.

When the pace of the game picks up, however, Fedoseyev can occasionally get caught flat-footed or leave too much of a gap on the rushes he’s usually so effective at defending. In his own zone, his breakout game is inconsistent. His vision and ability to connect on transition passes are below average, leading to unnecessary turnovers and icings.

When the puck is in the offensive zone, though, Fedoseyev has shown flashes of skill. He plays a methodical game, carrying the puck into the zone with patience, slowing the pace, staying composed under pressure, and then finding a target in front. It’s an intriguing set of tools for a mid-round option.

Assistant GM Judd Brackett on Yaroslav Fedoseyev

Brackett: He was a player who — across not just the scouts but also from a data perspective and across multiple departments — was someone who was strongly identified. We felt good about it. It was just too good an opportunity to pass on.

Yaroslav Fedoseyev Video

Yaroslav Fedoseyev Statistics