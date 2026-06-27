With their final pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Maple Leafs selected 6’2, 182-pound winger Brody Pepoy of the Saginaw Spirit.

After making the jump from AAA hockey in Pittsburgh (the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite program), Pepoy recorded 16 goals and 29 points in 67 games in his first OHL season. Those numbers don’t leap off the page, but this is an interesting late-round project for the Leafs‘ development team, as Pepoy offers plenty of raw talent but battled some frustrating inconsistencies throughout his rookie year.

Occasional MLHS contributor and OHL scout, Brock Otten, sums up the Troy, Michigan native for us:

Speaking of inconsistent, at least in terms of offensive effectiveness, insert Pepoy. He is one of the most fascinating players eligible from Ontario this year. You never seem to know what you’re going to get from him. He’s one of those classic cases of a player possessing all the tools, but whose application of said tools is wildly inconsistent; perhaps because he doesn’t quite understand how to utilize them.

Pepoy flashes some real creativity with the puck; he doesn’t lack confidence in his ability to make plays. However, this sometimes leads to a reckless game in the offensive end and turnovers. When it works, Pepoy looks great. When it doesn’t, Pepoy looks like a liability.

But, this is a winger with a good frame, a strong shot, and the puck skill to be a difference maker and play driver. What’s more consistent is Pepoy’s work rate and board play. His effort away from the puck, in the offensive end anyway, should not be questioned.

Pepoy could stand to get a little quicker, but I don’t see the skating holding him back at all. If you’re stat watching, Pepoy probably doesn’t catch your eye. But with the way Saginaw employs its top players, the second and third lines just don’t see as much responsibility.

Pepoy’s time will come, and it will give him a real chance to improve his decision-making and his understanding of how best to utilize his skill set. This is the type of player you take in the mid rounds because Pepoy’s potential will be greater than his draft slot.

Brody Pepoy’s pre-draft rankings:

Ranked #109 by ELITEPROSPECTS.COM

Ranked #145 by MCKEEN’S HOCKEY

Ranked #124 by NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING (NA Skaters)

Brody Pepoy Scouting Report

via McKeen’s Draft Book (BUY NOW)

Consistency was the biggest issue for Pepoy this year, as the entire secondary scoring group in Saginaw had a tough time finding rhythm behind the team’s dominant first line. The draw is that he’s both skilled and physically aggressive. He also projects as an above-average skater for someone with his frame. Pepoy is most dangerous attacking the offensive zone with speed, as he has the creativity and confidence to beat defenders one-on-one to create scoring chances. The biggest thing for Pepoy is making more sound decisions with the puck. Turnovers were a bit of an issue for him this year; it’s that classic hero puck mentality. However, more often than not, even after committing a turnover, he’d work to regain possession. Continuing to upgrade his strength and conditioning should also prevent him from disappearing for stretches. While the offensive production certainly isn’t typically indicative of a player selected in the mid rounds, Pepoy passed the eye test enough times to feel confident ranking him where we have. He has significant boom potential as he gains more ice time and responsibility in Saginaw.

Brody Pepoy Video

Brody Pepoy Statistics