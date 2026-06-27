With the 158th overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Maple Leafs selected 6’1, 164-pound centerman Cooper Williams of the Saskatoon Blades (a UND commit for ’26-27).

It took the Maple Leafs eight selections to draft their first centerman, which is less than ideal given their relative weakness at the position on the organizational depth chart, but to be fair, that’s sometimes the way the draft board falls. This is the Leafs‘ second pick this draft of a forward off the Blades’ roster after selecting right winger Zach Olsen in the third round.

Williams, a Calgary native, is a well-rounded pivot for his age who put himself on the radar as a 16-year-old in the WHL with an impressive 57-point season in 68 appearances, earning him a WHL Rookie of the Year finalist nod in the Eastern Conference (he was also named the league’s top rookie for the month of March). That could’ve been the launching pad for a higher selection than 158th overall in 2026, but William’s stock stalled somewhat during this past season in Saskatoon.

Everything the scouts liked and the coach trusted about Williams — a reliable, responsible C who stays above the puck, makes intelligent plays, is dependable on special teams, and takes high-leverage faceoffs — remained true. However, there wasn’t a clear leap forward in his progression.

In fact, McKeen’s described him as “almost the exact same player that he was at the start of last season.” Even the point total remained the exact same year over year, at 57 points. The Blades were roughly the same strength of team in each season, finishing third in their division both years and scoring at around the same rate. This past season, they made it one round deeper into the playoffs — to the second round — with Williams chipping in six points in 11 games before the Blades were swept by the Prince Albert Raiders.

Part of it might be due to a deficit in explosivity and strength on the puck; Williams is reasonably tall (6’1) but quite thin (164 pounds). He is committed to a reputable college program at the University of North Dakota for 2026-27, so the extra time in the gym that the college schedule affords might be particularly beneficial as he looks to take the next developmental step.

Cooper Williams’s pre-draft rankings:

Ranked #122 by ELITEPROSPECTS.COM

Ranked #31 by TSN/CRAIG BUTTON

Ranked #80 by THN/FERRARI

Ranked #76 by THN/KENNEDY

Ranked #164 by MCKEEN’S HOCKEY

Ranked #115 by DAILY FACEOFF

Ranked #50 by NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING (NA Skaters)

Ranked #95 by SPORTSNET/BUKALA

Cooper Williams Scouting Report

via The Hockey Prospect Blackbook (BUY NOW)

Cooper Williams is an intelligent two-way center for the Saskatoon Blades. He excels as a responsible 200-foot center who made significant strides defensively from his rookie season while also improving in the faceoff circle. Williams is crafty and has a knack for stealing pucks in all three zones. He uses an active stick and applies tight pressure to force turnovers.

On the penalty kill, Williams had a tendency to overcommit early in the season, but his play improved steadily as the year progressed, making him a more reliable defensive option. He is still physically raw and will need to continue adding strength to become a regular at the professional level. He also isn’t the most explosive skater and will need to improve both his acceleration and patience with the puck to gain an extra edge in transition.

Offensively, Williams is primarily an outside-driven player, although he has shown flashes of attacking the middle of the ice. He has some success getting there, but not consistently enough. He is a pass-first player, which can make him predictable at times, though his hockey sense allows him to find soft ice effectively. As he continues to get stronger, he’ll need to establish himself more frequently in dangerous areas like the slot, where he can still be pushed off pucks by bigger, stronger defensemen.

The best aspect of his offensive game is his playmaking. Williams consistently makes intelligent, accurate passes that put his teammates in quality scoring positions.

Cooper Williams Video

Cooper Williams Statistics