Mike Babcock’s post-game availability following the Leafs’ 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night:

On Pittsburgh’s ability to limit sustained pressure and 2nd and 3rd chances in the Ozone:

No, I agree with that. I thought their team played good. There wasn’t a lot of room out there tonight. I thought they played fast, played with good structure. You know, it’s not often you see our team get no goals. I just thought they did a good job, there was no room, they kept us on the outside a bit. I liked their players, I thought their players played good.

On if Pittsburgh was able to effectively take time and space away from the Leafs top players:

Well, I thought they did a good job of that. I mean, it’s a 1-0 game right? It’s a grind out there and there’s no room. I thought they were better than us in the 1st then we took over for about fourteen minutes in the second, then they dominated the last six minutes of the second. When you’re a good team and you’re playing good teams, there’s no room — that’s just the reality. It gets to be like there’s no room, and so you have to find a way to play your game within the no room.

On the non-call high stick against Hyman in the first period:

Yeah I mean you always want them to get it right. They missed it, those things happen. I think all victories you have to earn, it was right there for us to find another step and to get better and to find a way to get to the inside a little more. They did a good job and they kept us from doing that. They’re a more veteran, polished playoff team than we are and it showed.

