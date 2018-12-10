Mike Babcock addressed the media after practice on Monday, discussing the Zach Hyman suspension, an opportunity for Connor Brown to move up in the lineup onto a unit with John Tavares and Mitch Marner, William Nylander’s progress, and more.

Your reaction to Zach Hyman’s suspension and the opportunity to move forward with Connor in his place?

Babcock: Obviously, disappointed. Zach is a real important player for us. Plays hard. I thought it was a game that could’ve gotten under control really easy. Just put up your hand and blow the whistle and you get that looked after. It wasn’t like that. In the end, we move on. An opportunity for Brownie.

What does he have to do — Brown — to get himself going offensively?

Babcock: I think he is going. I think the opportunities we give him and the players he’s playing with… His job is to play against good people, to be real solid defensively, and his job is to penalty kill for us. I actually think he’s been good.

Is that hit an example of just how one moment of frustration can cost you?

Babcock: I didn’t think he was frustrated. I think he just finished his check. Unless he said he was frustrated. Did he? [No]. Let’s not say things… He finished his check. Obviously, according to the league, it was late. We move on.

John Tavares said after Saturday’s game that this was a game that could piss the guys off. Is that a purposeful feeling to take forward after what happened?

Babcock: I would. To me, we were in real good shape after one. We had five grade-As in the first period to their one. We were all set up and we took three or four penalties in a row. We never seemed to get any momentum back and do well in the game. The reality is, any way you look at it, the last two games, we haven’t been good enough. That is a message sent. It should be received. Now let’s do something about it.

William Nylander played about four more minutes in his second game back. What are you seeing from him coming back?

Babcock: The last game, the game wasn’t on the line. I just rolled them out the door. His biggest thing is just working every single day. Over time, his game will come back. There is no sense in pressing or doing anything like that. Just work hard every single day and make sure you are not straight-legged and make sure you are competing every day in practice. Over time, your game will come back.

A big part of Zach’s absence will be on the penalty kill.

Babcock: Yeah, but once again, it’s an opportunity for someone else. That’s just the way things are. It’s just a brief injury for a guy — that’s how you’ve got to look at it. Other people get opportunity. The other thing about Zach is that he’s a forechecker, he’s a heavy guy, and he’s at the net. There are lots of things he does that don’t suddenly… Everybody, when they talk about his line, they’re talking about the other two guys on it. They forget the guy that gets the puck back and is at the net all the time. We are going to miss him. We don’t have a ton of that in our game. That’s the part of the game we will miss him in, maybe even more so than the PK.

Is it a chance for Frederik Gauthier on the PK?

Babcock: We’ll see what happens there. I keep telling him he is going to get a chance one time. Just do your work. It’s like anything. If something happens and you can grab a hold of something, it works good for you.

Is one of the guys who might get an opportunity Par Lindholm? Can you talk about his game the last couple?

Babcock: I think his game has been really good, but in the last couple, when we were playing him on the fourth line chasing the game, he didn’t play much and he hasn’t been as good. We talked about that. It’s just confidence and keep doing what you are doing. He’s a real intelligent player and a real good player for us. He hasn’t been quite the same the last little bit, so we need him back for sure.

Zach Hyman on his two-game suspension

The verdict is down. How did you react? What was the process in terms of getting to this point following Saturday night?

Hyman: It was the first time I went through that process. The end result was I was suspended for two games. That’s what it is.

How does it feel for it to be called a predatory hit?

Hyman: Listen, everyone is trying to do their job. I am trying to do my job. George [Parros] is trying to do his job. It is what it is. I am just getting ready for Saturday.

Can you take us through the hit? You are a forechecker. That is what you do. On that one, you weren’t there on time. Is it just a moment of frustration?

Hyman: No, I went through this whole process yesterday. I think the play is out there. Everyone can interpret it the way they want to. That is what it is, I guess.

Any frustration and all that goes with it, for lack of a better term? Knowing it is a divisional rival and a team you played through seven games last Spring.

Hyman: I think some of that gets left at the door. It’s a new year. It is a divisional rival, like you said. We played hard against them and they played hard against us. It’s hockey.

Disappointed you’ll miss the game against Tampa? You have a pretty good attendance record, too.

Hyman: Sure. That is a game you look forward to. Unfortunately, I won’t be playing in it, but I’ll be cheering the guys on and getting ready for Saturday.

Is there any concern moving forward about how you change your game?

Hyman: Nope. I play hard. I play hockey the way I play. I am going out there and doing my job. It is what it is. I am just doing my job.

Any contact with Kyle Dubas or with the PA?

Hyman: You go through the process. You have the guys on the call and it’s protocol. I guess it was my first time going through it. I went through it and hopefully, I won’t have to go through it again.

Morgan Rielly: “Zach’s not a dirty player… He’s honest and plays hard”

Connor Brown: “I think I’ll be able to help with that line — just get pucks back and play on offense as much as possible”

John Tavares: “We play hard and we want to possess the puck… We’re not looking to spend time in the penalty box or put our focus on worrying about irritating the other team”