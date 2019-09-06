The Toronto Maple Leafs’ annual rookie tournament has made a move to Traverse City, where the young Leafs will square off against a larger group of rival rookie squads, including St. Louis, Chicago, and Detroit.

This weekend marks the first time second-round 2019 draft selection Nick Robertson will suit up for competitive action in a Leafs jersey along with fellow 2019 picks Mikhail Abramov (F) and Kalle Loponen (D). 2018 selections Semyon Der-Arguchintsev (F), Mac Hollowell (D), Filip Kral (D), and Riley Stotts (F) will also take part in the tournament.

Robertson may spend some time on a line with Der-Arguchintsev this weekend as both are Petes players — although Der-Arguchintsev requested a trade two weeks ago — and have some familiarity with one another from the past three seasons spent in Peterborough.

“Sem and I are pretty close,” said Robertson on Friday. “I have some chemistry with him. [Egor Korshkov] is a big, skilled guy, so it’s not hard to adapt to these skilled players.”

The one player partaking this weekend with a shot at forcing his way into the big-club conversation at camp this Fall is 24-year-old defenseman Teemu Kivihalme, who signed with the Leafs out of SM-Liiga this past offseason after spending a couple of productive seasons in top-level Finnish hockey for Karpat (nine goals, 30 points in 60 regular season games followed by four goals and nine points in 16 playoff games in 2018-19).  The Leafs‘ development staff appears to be using this tournament as a chance to start his acclimation process by getting him some competitive reps on a North American ice surface.

Here is the full roster of participants with jersey numbers as well as projected lines and a live stream, with a 6:30 p.m. EST puck drop scheduled for tonight against the Blues’ rookies.

Game Highlights: Leafs 6 vs. Blues 2

Leafs goal scorers: Nick Robertson (2), Colt Conrad, Giorgio Estephan, Teemu Kivihalme, Trey Bradley

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St Louis Blues – Projected Lines

Forwards
Robertson (#89) – Der-Arguchintsev (#85) – Korshkov (#96)
Abramov (#95) – Stotts (#84) – Conrad (#72)
T. Bradley (#68) – Elynuik (#76) – Brazeau (#79)
Woods (#62) – M. Bradley (#87) – Estephan (#90)

Defensemen
Kivihalme (#45) – Hollowell (#81)
Rubins (#56) – Duszak (#54)
Pepin (#74) – Lindgren (#57)

Goaltenders
Scott (#70)
Zhukov (#80)

Toronto Maple Leafs 2019 Rookie Tournament Roster

PlayerJerseyPositionTeamAcquired
Abramov, Mikhail95FVictoriaville (QMJHL)115th overall (2019)
Bradley, Matt87FNewfoundland (ECHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Bradley, Trey68FToronto (AHL) / Colorado College (NCAA)Signed to AHL Contract
Brazeau, Justin79FNorth Bay (OHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Carroll, Joe71FSault Ste. Marie (OHL)Free Agent Invite
Conrad, Colt72FToronto (AHL) / Western Michigan U (NCAA)Signed to AHL Contract
Der-Arguchintsev, Semyon85FPeterborough (OHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)76th overall (2018)
Duszak, Joseph54DToronto (AHL) / Mercyhurst (NCAA)Signed to NHL Contract
Elynuik, Hudson76FToronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Estephan, Giorgio90FToronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Hamblin, James66FMedicine Hat (WHL)Free Agent Invite
Hollowell, Mac81DSault Ste. Marie (OHL) / Toronto (AHL)118th overall (2018)
Kivihalme, Teemu45DKarpat (Liiga)Signed to NHL Contract
Korshkov, Egor96FLokomotiv (KHL) / Toronto (AHL)31st overall (2016)
Kral, Filip82DSpokane (WHL)149th overall (2018)
Larochelle, Sean75DVictoriaville (QMJHL)Free Agent Invite
Lindgren, Jesper57DHPK (Liiga) / Toronto (AHL)95th overall (2015)
Moore, Ryan63FToronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Nelson, Josh64FLondon (OHL)Free Agent Invite
Pepin, Marc-Antoine74DThetford (QCHL) / Sherbrooke (QMJHL) / Shawinigan (QMJHL)Free Agent Invite
Robertson, Carter78DOwen Sound (OHL)Free Agent Invite
Robertson, Nicholas89FPeterborough (OHL)53rd overall (2019)
Rubins, Kristians56DToronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Sapego, Sergei73DPrince Albert (WHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Scott, Ian70GPrince Albert (WHL)110th overall (2017)
Simoneau, Xavier67FDrummondville (QMJHL)Free Agent Invite
Staios, Nathan92DWindsor (OHL)Free Agent Invite
Stotts, Riley84FCalgary (WHL)83rd overall (2018)
Loponen, Kalle98DKarpat (SM-Liiga)204th overall (2019)
Woods, Riley62FSpokane (WHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Zhukov, Maksim80GBarrie (OHL) / Green Bay (USHL)Signed to AHL Contract

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR