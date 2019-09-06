The Toronto Maple Leafs’ annual rookie tournament has made a move to Traverse City, where the young Leafs will square off against a larger group of rival rookie squads, including St. Louis, Chicago, and Detroit.
This weekend marks the first time second-round 2019 draft selection Nick Robertson will suit up for competitive action in a Leafs jersey along with fellow 2019 picks Mikhail Abramov (F) and Kalle Loponen (D). 2018 selections Semyon Der-Arguchintsev (F), Mac Hollowell (D), Filip Kral (D), and Riley Stotts (F) will also take part in the tournament.
Robertson may spend some time on a line with Der-Arguchintsev this weekend as both are Petes players — although Der-Arguchintsev requested a trade two weeks ago — and have some familiarity with one another from the past three seasons spent in Peterborough.
“Sem and I are pretty close,” said Robertson on Friday. “I have some chemistry with him. [Egor Korshkov] is a big, skilled guy, so it’s not hard to adapt to these skilled players.”
The one player partaking this weekend with a shot at forcing his way into the big-club conversation at camp this Fall is 24-year-old defenseman Teemu Kivihalme, who signed with the Leafs out of SM-Liiga this past offseason after spending a couple of productive seasons in top-level Finnish hockey for Karpat (nine goals, 30 points in 60 regular season games followed by four goals and nine points in 16 playoff games in 2018-19). The Leafs‘ development staff appears to be using this tournament as a chance to start his acclimation process by getting him some competitive reps on a North American ice surface.
Here is the full roster of participants with jersey numbers as well as projected lines and a live stream, with a 6:30 p.m. EST puck drop scheduled for tonight against the Blues’ rookies.
Game Highlights: Leafs 6 vs. Blues 2
Leafs goal scorers: Nick Robertson (2), Colt Conrad, Giorgio Estephan, Teemu Kivihalme, Trey Bradley
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St Louis Blues – Projected Lines
Forwards
Robertson (#89) – Der-Arguchintsev (#85) – Korshkov (#96)
Abramov (#95) – Stotts (#84) – Conrad (#72)
T. Bradley (#68) – Elynuik (#76) – Brazeau (#79)
Woods (#62) – M. Bradley (#87) – Estephan (#90)
Defensemen
Kivihalme (#45) – Hollowell (#81)
Rubins (#56) – Duszak (#54)
Pepin (#74) – Lindgren (#57)
Goaltenders
Scott (#70)
Zhukov (#80)
Toronto Maple Leafs 2019 Rookie Tournament Roster
|Player
|Jersey
|Position
|Team
|Acquired
|Abramov, Mikhail
|95
|F
|Victoriaville (QMJHL)
|115th overall (2019)
|Bradley, Matt
|87
|F
|Newfoundland (ECHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Bradley, Trey
|68
|F
|Toronto (AHL) / Colorado College (NCAA)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Brazeau, Justin
|79
|F
|North Bay (OHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Carroll, Joe
|71
|F
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Conrad, Colt
|72
|F
|Toronto (AHL) / Western Michigan U (NCAA)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Der-Arguchintsev, Semyon
|85
|F
|Peterborough (OHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)
|76th overall (2018)
|Duszak, Joseph
|54
|D
|Toronto (AHL) / Mercyhurst (NCAA)
|Signed to NHL Contract
|Elynuik, Hudson
|76
|F
|Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Estephan, Giorgio
|90
|F
|Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Hamblin, James
|66
|F
|Medicine Hat (WHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Hollowell, Mac
|81
|D
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) / Toronto (AHL)
|118th overall (2018)
|Kivihalme, Teemu
|45
|D
|Karpat (Liiga)
|Signed to NHL Contract
|Korshkov, Egor
|96
|F
|Lokomotiv (KHL) / Toronto (AHL)
|31st overall (2016)
|Kral, Filip
|82
|D
|Spokane (WHL)
|149th overall (2018)
|Larochelle, Sean
|75
|D
|Victoriaville (QMJHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Lindgren, Jesper
|57
|D
|HPK (Liiga) / Toronto (AHL)
|95th overall (2015)
|Moore, Ryan
|63
|F
|Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Nelson, Josh
|64
|F
|London (OHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Pepin, Marc-Antoine
|74
|D
|Thetford (QCHL) / Sherbrooke (QMJHL) / Shawinigan (QMJHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Robertson, Carter
|78
|D
|Owen Sound (OHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Robertson, Nicholas
|89
|F
|Peterborough (OHL)
|53rd overall (2019)
|Rubins, Kristians
|56
|D
|Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Sapego, Sergei
|73
|D
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Scott, Ian
|70
|G
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|110th overall (2017)
|Simoneau, Xavier
|67
|F
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Staios, Nathan
|92
|D
|Windsor (OHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Stotts, Riley
|84
|F
|Calgary (WHL)
|83rd overall (2018)
|Loponen, Kalle
|98
|D
|Karpat (SM-Liiga)
|204th overall (2019)
|Woods, Riley
|62
|F
|Spokane (WHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Zhukov, Maksim
|80
|G
|Barrie (OHL) / Green Bay (USHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract