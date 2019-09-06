The Toronto Maple Leafs’ annual rookie tournament has made a move to Traverse City, where the young Leafs will square off against a larger group of rival rookie squads, including St. Louis, Chicago, and Detroit.

This weekend marks the first time second-round 2019 draft selection Nick Robertson will suit up for competitive action in a Leafs jersey along with fellow 2019 picks Mikhail Abramov (F) and Kalle Loponen (D). 2018 selections Semyon Der-Arguchintsev (F), Mac Hollowell (D), Filip Kral (D), and Riley Stotts (F) will also take part in the tournament.

Robertson may spend some time on a line with Der-Arguchintsev this weekend as both are Petes players — although Der-Arguchintsev requested a trade two weeks ago — and have some familiarity with one another from the past three seasons spent in Peterborough.

“Sem and I are pretty close,” said Robertson on Friday. “I have some chemistry with him. [Egor Korshkov] is a big, skilled guy, so it’s not hard to adapt to these skilled players.”

The one player partaking this weekend with a shot at forcing his way into the big-club conversation at camp this Fall is 24-year-old defenseman Teemu Kivihalme, who signed with the Leafs out of SM-Liiga this past offseason after spending a couple of productive seasons in top-level Finnish hockey for Karpat (nine goals, 30 points in 60 regular season games followed by four goals and nine points in 16 playoff games in 2018-19). The Leafs‘ development staff appears to be using this tournament as a chance to start his acclimation process by getting him some competitive reps on a North American ice surface.

Here is the full roster of participants with jersey numbers as well as projected lines and a live stream, with a 6:30 p.m. EST puck drop scheduled for tonight against the Blues’ rookies.

Game Highlights: Leafs 6 vs. Blues 2

Leafs goal scorers: Nick Robertson (2), Colt Conrad, Giorgio Estephan, Teemu Kivihalme, Trey Bradley

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St Louis Blues – Projected Lines

Forwards

Robertson (#89) – Der-Arguchintsev (#85) – Korshkov (#96)

Abramov (#95) – Stotts (#84) – Conrad (#72)

T. Bradley (#68) – Elynuik (#76) – Brazeau (#79)

Woods (#62) – M. Bradley (#87) – Estephan (#90)

Defensemen

Kivihalme (#45) – Hollowell (#81)

Rubins (#56) – Duszak (#54)

Pepin (#74) – Lindgren (#57)

Goaltenders

Scott (#70)

Zhukov (#80)

Toronto Maple Leafs 2019 Rookie Tournament Roster