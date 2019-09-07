2019 Rookie Tournament Live Stream: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks (3:00 p.m. EST)

By
MLHS Staff
-
0
Nick Robertson of the Toronto Maple Leafs
PHOTO: BRUCE BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES

The line of Nick Robertson, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev and Egor Korshkov is together again for Saturday’s rookie tourney matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks in Traverse City.

After Robertson led the way with two pretty snipes in Friday’s 6-2 win over St. Louis, the line will play together for the second straight day. The big-bodied duo of Hudson Elynuik – Justin Brazeau will also remain together for today’s game after a good showing against the Blues rookies yesterday, with Riley Woods taking Trey Bradley’s place on the left side of the line.

Joey Duszak, Mikhail Abramov, Colt Conrad, and Marc-Antoine Pepin will also play for the second straight day. After playing on the wing yesterday, Abramov is going to shift into the middle in between Conrad and Hamblin. Making his debut on the blue line, meanwhile, is 2019 pick Kalle Loponen.

Below is the full roster of participants with jersey numbers as well as projected lines and a live stream, with a 3:00 p.m. EST puck drop scheduled for this afternoon against the Blackhawks’ rookies.

Game Highlights: Leafs 6 vs. Blackhawks 3

Leafs goal scorers: Justin Brazeau (2), Nick Robertson, Filip Kral, Colt Conrad, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks – Projected Lines

Forwards
Robertson (#89) – Der-Arguchintsev (#85) – Korshkov (#96)
Hamblin (#66) – Abramov (#95) – Conrad (#72)
Woods (#62) – Elynuik (#76) – Brazeau (#79)
Carroll (#71) – Simoneau (#67) – Moore (#63)

Defensemen
Kral (#82) – Duszak (#54)
Sapego (#73) – Loponen (#98)
Pepin (#74) – Staios (#92)

Goaltenders
Zhukov (#80)
Bouthillier

Toronto Maple Leafs 2019 Rookie Tournament Roster

PlayerJerseyPositionTeamAcquired
Abramov, Mikhail95FVictoriaville (QMJHL)115th overall (2019)
Bradley, Matt87FNewfoundland (ECHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Bradley, Trey68FToronto (AHL) / Colorado College (NCAA)Signed to AHL Contract
Brazeau, Justin79FNorth Bay (OHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Carroll, Joe71FSault Ste. Marie (OHL)Free Agent Invite
Conrad, Colt72FToronto (AHL) / Western Michigan U (NCAA)Signed to AHL Contract
Der-Arguchintsev, Semyon85FPeterborough (OHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)76th overall (2018)
Duszak, Joseph54DToronto (AHL) / Mercyhurst (NCAA)Signed to NHL Contract
Elynuik, Hudson76FToronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Estephan, Giorgio90FToronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Hamblin, James66FMedicine Hat (WHL)Free Agent Invite
Hollowell, Mac81DSault Ste. Marie (OHL) / Toronto (AHL)118th overall (2018)
Kivihalme, Teemu45DKarpat (Liiga)Signed to NHL Contract
Korshkov, Egor96FLokomotiv (KHL) / Toronto (AHL)31st overall (2016)
Kral, Filip82DSpokane (WHL)149th overall (2018)
Larochelle, Sean75DVictoriaville (QMJHL)Free Agent Invite
Lindgren, Jesper57DHPK (Liiga) / Toronto (AHL)95th overall (2015)
Moore, Ryan63FToronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Nelson, Josh64FLondon (OHL)Free Agent Invite
Pepin, Marc-Antoine74DThetford (QCHL) / Sherbrooke (QMJHL) / Shawinigan (QMJHL)Free Agent Invite
Robertson, Carter78DOwen Sound (OHL)Free Agent Invite
Robertson, Nicholas89FPeterborough (OHL)53rd overall (2019)
Rubins, Kristians56DToronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Sapego, Sergei73DPrince Albert (WHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Scott, Ian70GPrince Albert (WHL)110th overall (2017)
Simoneau, Xavier67FDrummondville (QMJHL)Free Agent Invite
Staios, Nathan92DWindsor (OHL)Free Agent Invite
Stotts, Riley84FCalgary (WHL)83rd overall (2018)
Loponen, Kalle98DKarpat (SM-Liiga)204th overall (2019)
Woods, Riley62FSpokane (WHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Zhukov, Maksim80GBarrie (OHL) / Green Bay (USHL)Signed to AHL Contract

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR