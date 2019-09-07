2019 Rookie Tournament Live Stream: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks (3:00 p.m. EST)

The line of Nick Robertson, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev and Egor Korshkov is together again for Saturday’s rookie tourney matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks in Traverse City.
One timer Robertson rocket. pic.twitter.com/UkjB7TC2RO
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 7, 2019
Robertson rips the high slot snipe. pic.twitter.com/UpI4Zr8e8X
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 7, 2019
After Robertson led the way with two pretty snipes in Friday’s 6-2 win over St. Louis, the line will play together for the second straight day. The big-bodied duo of Hudson Elynuik – Justin Brazeau will also remain together for today’s game after a good showing against the Blues rookies yesterday, with Riley Woods taking Trey Bradley’s place on the left side of the line.
Joey Duszak, Mikhail Abramov, Colt Conrad, and Marc-Antoine Pepin will also play for the second straight day. After playing on the wing yesterday, Abramov is going to shift into the middle in between Conrad and Hamblin. Making his debut on the blue line, meanwhile, is 2019 pick Kalle Loponen.
Below is the full roster of participants with jersey numbers as well as projected lines and a live stream, with a 3:00 p.m. EST puck drop scheduled for this afternoon against the Blackhawks’ rookies.
Game Highlights: Leafs 6 vs. Blackhawks 3
Leafs goal scorers: Justin Brazeau (2), Nick Robertson, Filip Kral, Colt Conrad, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev
A+ in chemistry.
Sheldon Keefe, Hudson Elynuik and Justin Brazeau discuss today's win in Traverse City. pic.twitter.com/Ybt788pTJn
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 7, 2019
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks – Projected Lines
Forwards
Robertson (#89) – Der-Arguchintsev (#85) – Korshkov (#96)
Hamblin (#66) – Abramov (#95) – Conrad (#72)
Woods (#62) – Elynuik (#76) – Brazeau (#79)
Carroll (#71) – Simoneau (#67) – Moore (#63)
Defensemen
Kral (#82) – Duszak (#54)
Sapego (#73) – Loponen (#98)
Pepin (#74) – Staios (#92)
Goaltenders
Zhukov (#80)
Bouthillier
Toronto Maple Leafs 2019 Rookie Tournament Roster
|Player
|Jersey
|Position
|Team
|Acquired
|Abramov, Mikhail
|95
|F
|Victoriaville (QMJHL)
|115th overall (2019)
|Bradley, Matt
|87
|F
|Newfoundland (ECHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Bradley, Trey
|68
|F
|Toronto (AHL) / Colorado College (NCAA)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Brazeau, Justin
|79
|F
|North Bay (OHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Carroll, Joe
|71
|F
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Conrad, Colt
|72
|F
|Toronto (AHL) / Western Michigan U (NCAA)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Der-Arguchintsev, Semyon
|85
|F
|Peterborough (OHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)
|76th overall (2018)
|Duszak, Joseph
|54
|D
|Toronto (AHL) / Mercyhurst (NCAA)
|Signed to NHL Contract
|Elynuik, Hudson
|76
|F
|Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Estephan, Giorgio
|90
|F
|Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Hamblin, James
|66
|F
|Medicine Hat (WHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Hollowell, Mac
|81
|D
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) / Toronto (AHL)
|118th overall (2018)
|Kivihalme, Teemu
|45
|D
|Karpat (Liiga)
|Signed to NHL Contract
|Korshkov, Egor
|96
|F
|Lokomotiv (KHL) / Toronto (AHL)
|31st overall (2016)
|Kral, Filip
|82
|D
|Spokane (WHL)
|149th overall (2018)
|Larochelle, Sean
|75
|D
|Victoriaville (QMJHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Lindgren, Jesper
|57
|D
|HPK (Liiga) / Toronto (AHL)
|95th overall (2015)
|Moore, Ryan
|63
|F
|Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Nelson, Josh
|64
|F
|London (OHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Pepin, Marc-Antoine
|74
|D
|Thetford (QCHL) / Sherbrooke (QMJHL) / Shawinigan (QMJHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Robertson, Carter
|78
|D
|Owen Sound (OHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Robertson, Nicholas
|89
|F
|Peterborough (OHL)
|53rd overall (2019)
|Rubins, Kristians
|56
|D
|Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Sapego, Sergei
|73
|D
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Scott, Ian
|70
|G
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|110th overall (2017)
|Simoneau, Xavier
|67
|F
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Staios, Nathan
|92
|D
|Windsor (OHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Stotts, Riley
|84
|F
|Calgary (WHL)
|83rd overall (2018)
|Loponen, Kalle
|98
|D
|Karpat (SM-Liiga)
|204th overall (2019)
|Woods, Riley
|62
|F
|Spokane (WHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Zhukov, Maksim
|80
|G
|Barrie (OHL) / Green Bay (USHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract