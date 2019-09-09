Perfect through two games coming off of 6-2 and 6-3 wins over the Blues and Blackhawks respectively, the Toronto Maple Leafs rookies will finish the round-robin portion of the 2019 rookie tournament against the Detroit Red Wings’ prospects tonight in Traverse City, Michigan.
2019 selection Nick Robertson has led the way offensively with three goals through two games, while Colt Conrad (an AHL signing of the Marlies last season out of Western Michigan University) and Justin Brazeau (an AHL signing of the Marlies and the runner up in the OHL scoring race in 2018-19) also have two goals apiece through the opening two contests. The Leafs‘ coaching staff is going to rejig the lines for tonight, with Egor Korshkov and Der Arguchintsev joining Conrad and Robertson joining Hudson Elynuik and Brazeau.
After getting the game off on Saturday, featuring tonight is game-one standout Teemu Kivihalme, who scored in the first game against St. Louis and could play on the same pairing with 2018 selection Mac Hollowell, the top-scoring defenseman in the OHL last season.
Below is the full roster of participants with jersey numbers as well as projected lines and a live stream, with a 6:00 p.m. EST puck drop scheduled for this evening against the Red Wings’ rookies.
Detroit Red Wings 7 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs 4: Full-Length Replay
Leafs goal scorers: Teemu Kivihalme x2 (second and third goals of the tournament), Nick Robertson (fourth of the tournament), Der-Arguchintsev (second of the tournament)
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings – Projected Lines
Korshkov – SDA – Conrad
Robertson – Elynuik – Brazeau
Stotts – Abramov – Alistrov
Nelson – Bradley – Estephan
Kivihalme – Hollowell
Rubins – Lindgren
Kral – Larochelle
Scott
Zhukov
Toronto Maple Leafs 2019 Rookie Tournament Roster
|Player
|Jersey
|Position
|Team
|Acquired
|Abramov, Mikhail
|95
|F
|Victoriaville (QMJHL)
|115th overall (2019)
|Bradley, Matt
|87
|F
|Newfoundland (ECHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Bradley, Trey
|68
|F
|Toronto (AHL) / Colorado College (NCAA)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Brazeau, Justin
|79
|F
|North Bay (OHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Carroll, Joe
|71
|F
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Conrad, Colt
|72
|F
|Toronto (AHL) / Western Michigan U (NCAA)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Der-Arguchintsev, Semyon
|85
|F
|Peterborough (OHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)
|76th overall (2018)
|Duszak, Joseph
|54
|D
|Toronto (AHL) / Mercyhurst (NCAA)
|Signed to NHL Contract
|Elynuik, Hudson
|76
|F
|Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Estephan, Giorgio
|90
|F
|Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Hamblin, James
|66
|F
|Medicine Hat (WHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Hollowell, Mac
|81
|D
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) / Toronto (AHL)
|118th overall (2018)
|Kivihalme, Teemu
|45
|D
|Karpat (Liiga)
|Signed to NHL Contract
|Korshkov, Egor
|96
|F
|Lokomotiv (KHL) / Toronto (AHL)
|31st overall (2016)
|Kral, Filip
|82
|D
|Spokane (WHL)
|149th overall (2018)
|Larochelle, Sean
|75
|D
|Victoriaville (QMJHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Lindgren, Jesper
|57
|D
|HPK (Liiga) / Toronto (AHL)
|95th overall (2015)
|Moore, Ryan
|63
|F
|Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Nelson, Josh
|64
|F
|London (OHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Pepin, Marc-Antoine
|74
|D
|Thetford (QCHL) / Sherbrooke (QMJHL) / Shawinigan (QMJHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Robertson, Carter
|78
|D
|Owen Sound (OHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Robertson, Nicholas
|89
|F
|Peterborough (OHL)
|53rd overall (2019)
|Rubins, Kristians
|56
|D
|Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Sapego, Sergei
|73
|D
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Scott, Ian
|70
|G
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|110th overall (2017)
|Simoneau, Xavier
|67
|F
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Staios, Nathan
|92
|D
|Windsor (OHL)
|Free Agent Invite
|Stotts, Riley
|84
|F
|Calgary (WHL)
|83rd overall (2018)
|Loponen, Kalle
|98
|D
|Karpat (SM-Liiga)
|204th overall (2019)
|Woods, Riley
|62
|F
|Spokane (WHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract
|Zhukov, Maksim
|80
|G
|Barrie (OHL) / Green Bay (USHL)
|Signed to AHL Contract