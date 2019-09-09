Perfect through two games coming off of 6-2 and 6-3 wins over the Blues and Blackhawks respectively, the Toronto Maple Leafs rookies will finish the round-robin portion of the 2019 rookie tournament against the Detroit Red Wings’ prospects tonight in Traverse City, Michigan.

2019 selection Nick Robertson has led the way offensively with three goals through two games, while Colt Conrad (an AHL signing of the Marlies last season out of Western Michigan University) and Justin Brazeau (an AHL signing of the Marlies and the runner up in the OHL scoring race in 2018-19) also have two goals apiece through the opening two contests. The Leafs‘ coaching staff is going to rejig the lines for tonight, with Egor Korshkov and Der Arguchintsev joining Conrad and Robertson joining Hudson Elynuik and Brazeau.

After getting the game off on Saturday, featuring tonight is game-one standout Teemu Kivihalme, who scored in the first game against St. Louis and could play on the same pairing with 2018 selection Mac Hollowell, the top-scoring defenseman in the OHL last season.

Below is the full roster of participants with jersey numbers as well as projected lines and a live stream, with a 6:00 p.m. EST puck drop scheduled for this evening against the Red Wings’ rookies.

Detroit Red Wings 7 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs 4: Full-Length Replay

Leafs goal scorers: Teemu Kivihalme x2 (second and third goals of the tournament), Nick Robertson (fourth of the tournament), Der-Arguchintsev (second of the tournament)

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings – Projected Lines

Korshkov – SDA – Conrad
Robertson – Elynuik – Brazeau
Stotts – Abramov – Alistrov
Nelson – Bradley – Estephan

Kivihalme – Hollowell
Rubins – Lindgren
Kral – Larochelle

Scott
Zhukov

Toronto Maple Leafs 2019 Rookie Tournament Roster

PlayerJerseyPositionTeamAcquired
Abramov, Mikhail95FVictoriaville (QMJHL)115th overall (2019)
Bradley, Matt87FNewfoundland (ECHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Bradley, Trey68FToronto (AHL) / Colorado College (NCAA)Signed to AHL Contract
Brazeau, Justin79FNorth Bay (OHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Carroll, Joe71FSault Ste. Marie (OHL)Free Agent Invite
Conrad, Colt72FToronto (AHL) / Western Michigan U (NCAA)Signed to AHL Contract
Der-Arguchintsev, Semyon85FPeterborough (OHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)76th overall (2018)
Duszak, Joseph54DToronto (AHL) / Mercyhurst (NCAA)Signed to NHL Contract
Elynuik, Hudson76FToronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Estephan, Giorgio90FToronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Hamblin, James66FMedicine Hat (WHL)Free Agent Invite
Hollowell, Mac81DSault Ste. Marie (OHL) / Toronto (AHL)118th overall (2018)
Kivihalme, Teemu45DKarpat (Liiga)Signed to NHL Contract
Korshkov, Egor96FLokomotiv (KHL) / Toronto (AHL)31st overall (2016)
Kral, Filip82DSpokane (WHL)149th overall (2018)
Larochelle, Sean75DVictoriaville (QMJHL)Free Agent Invite
Lindgren, Jesper57DHPK (Liiga) / Toronto (AHL)95th overall (2015)
Moore, Ryan63FToronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Nelson, Josh64FLondon (OHL)Free Agent Invite
Pepin, Marc-Antoine74DThetford (QCHL) / Sherbrooke (QMJHL) / Shawinigan (QMJHL)Free Agent Invite
Robertson, Carter78DOwen Sound (OHL)Free Agent Invite
Robertson, Nicholas89FPeterborough (OHL)53rd overall (2019)
Rubins, Kristians56DToronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Sapego, Sergei73DPrince Albert (WHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Scott, Ian70GPrince Albert (WHL)110th overall (2017)
Simoneau, Xavier67FDrummondville (QMJHL)Free Agent Invite
Staios, Nathan92DWindsor (OHL)Free Agent Invite
Stotts, Riley84FCalgary (WHL)83rd overall (2018)
Loponen, Kalle98DKarpat (SM-Liiga)204th overall (2019)
Woods, Riley62FSpokane (WHL)Signed to AHL Contract
Zhukov, Maksim80GBarrie (OHL) / Green Bay (USHL)Signed to AHL Contract
