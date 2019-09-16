When it comes to the actual hockey-playing part of the discussion, there is no question that the Toronto Maple Leafs had to get Mitch Marner signed and into training camp. In that sense, Friday’s contract agreement was mission accomplished.

As I discussed last week, the Leafs are ready to contend for a Cup right now, on paper. To have a major contract-holdout distraction hanging over their heads for a second straight season would have been criminal. They also have two strong top-four defensemen heading to free agency that are going to get paid, and it’s hard to imagine the team being able to afford both unless they make a trade to free up cap space.

Knowing that, it’s hard to imagine their defense being better in 2020-21; they are likely going to be ushering good, promising young defensemen into the league next season, which means an adjustment period before they’re ready to be quality top-four NHL defensemen. Just trading for Tyson Barrie alone indicates a sense of urgency to improve the defense; they could have easily kept a quality, cost-controlled center in Nazem Kadri, but the time to win is now and they balanced out their assets.

From a practical near-term point of view, it was crucial to get Marner in at the beginning of the season. We all saw what happened with William Nylander after missing training camp and the start of the season, and while we can’t just freely assume Marner would have had the exact same fate, the team couldn’t afford to take the gamble.

As far as the Leafs‘ contention window, for this year, signing the deal is fantastic and welcome news. Going into the season, I still think this team needs another top-four defenseman (or for Travis Dermott to return and prove he can ~20 minutes per night capably) as well as better forward depth that can preferably kill penalties and play some defense to free up their top offensive players.

From the business side of things, the deal leaves a bitter taste in your mouth. I won’t discuss the deal in too much detail as Alec has already covered it and I’d just be repeating a lot of what he said. What I will say is this: While GM Kyle Dubas’ now infamous “we can and we will” has been bandied about in celebration of signing the final of the Big Three, none of the deals are beyond reproach.

Nylander essentially used David Pastrnak plus inflation as his comparable and won, signing a deal that was slightly rich – Pastrnak was not an appropriate comparable for Nylander then and definitely isn’t now. At the time of the deal, I was generally happy with it as I am betting on Nylander to become a consistent top-line producer, making that deal a bargain for the duration of it. But the Leafs certainly didn’t win that negotiation.

Auston Matthews has an easy path to free agency with a five-year term, and he didn’t take a discount in those five years to get there – it is a short deal at a very high number. There aren’t many worse contracts that could have been signed from the Leafs‘ perspective than that deal.

Marner then somehow leveraged the Matthews contract and is now the second-highest paid winger in the entire league off of entry-level – and he’s not the second-best winger in the league. He isn’t even top five, and I could probably argue he’s not top ten yet, either (though, to be clear, he’s obviously very good, and I think both of these things can become true in time).

Over Dubas’ tenure so far, he has made a number of moves to really make this roster his own. At this point, it’s not an inherited team, although it required him making some concessions to get here, including trading a first-round pick to get rid of Patrick Marleau and taking on Cody Ceci to get rid of Nikita Zaitsev. He has generally made low-risk, bargain-bin free agent signings, which the team will have to do every year — it’s not only strategic but necessary. While it’s going to be nearly impossible to lose that kind of deal (they can send most of these deals to the AHL without cap penalty), let’s see if they can find players that can actually play up the lineup in the playoffs versus the Tyler Ennis’ and Nic Petans of the world.

Through trade, we’ve seen a number of good deals, but nothing that has come cheap or shown itself to be a massive slam dunk – Jake Muzzin cost two B-ish level prospects and a first-round pick, which is a good acquisition but basically the going rate for that kind of move. In terms of contract negotiations, though, there has been a lot left to be desired, save for convincing John Tavares to sign for less instead of heading to San Jose (which really seemed to be the result of a number of circumstances, including the allure of coming back home).

Now we will see how Dubas goes about putting the finishing touches on this team — arguably, it’s the best roster the Leafs have had going into a season since 2004.

With training camp officially underway, here are a few things I will be looking out for over the next couple of weeks through to the start of the regular season:

Toronto Maple Leafs 2019 Training Camp Storylines