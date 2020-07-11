With nearly 80% in favour among NHLPA membership, the NHL and NHLPA have officially ratified the four-year Collective Bargaining Agreement extension, ensuring six years of labour peace as the league navigates the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as Return-to-Play protocols for Stages 3 and 4.

NHL and NHLPA ratify four-year CBA extension and Return to Play Plan. #StanleyCup Qualifiers to begin August 1. https://t.co/IErZJ2hifT pic.twitter.com/f5HgirRFLB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 10, 2020

We also now have an updated critical dates calendar, as well as confirmation of Toronto as the NHL’s Eastern hub city:

Free agency for the 2020-21 NHL season will either be Oct. 9 or seven days following the Stanley Cup Final (as late as Oct. 11). That means we could have free agency open the same day as the first round of the entry draft is held. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 10, 2020

Maple Leafs statement on Toronto being selected as an @NHL Hub City. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/afIe1z01Cd — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 10, 2020

With the announcement of the CBA extension and Return to Play protocols came the tentative schedule for the best-of-five play-in qualifiers at the start of August, including the Leafs and Blue Jackets’ series, which will start on August 2nd.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – 2020 Playoff Qualifiers

Date Time (ET) TV Network Game 1 August 2nd 8 p.m. TBD Game 2 August 4th 8 p.m. TBD Game 3 August 6th 8 p.m. TBD Game 4* August 7th 8 p.m. TBD Game 5* August 9th 8 p.m. TBD

We don’t have exact puck drop times yet, but the daily NHL schedule will proceed as follows:

Here's how a typical schedule of games will look in the NHL restart (all times ET): 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 10, 2020

If the series requires four games, Games 3 and 4 will run as a back-to-back on August 6 and 7.

The next date of significance in the immediate term is the opt-out deadline for players, which comes 5 p.m. on Monday, July 13, with training camps set to open next week across the league. As of now, the Leafs are looking at something along the lines of the following 31-man roster for when Stage 4 arrives, but it is subject to change should anyone on the team’s roster opt out.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected 31-Man Roster for Competition Phase

Forwards

Hyman – Matthews – Nylander

Mikheyev – Tavares – Marner

Engvall – Kerfoot– Kapanen

Clifford – Gauthier – Spezza

Extras: Malgin, Brooks, Agostino, Korshkov, Petan

Defensemen

Muzzin – Holl

Rielly – Ceci

Dermott – Barrie

Extras: Sandin, Marincin, Rosen, Liljegren

Goaltenders

Andersen

Campbell

Kaskisuo

Extras subject to change through Stage-3 training camp

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Playoff Preview