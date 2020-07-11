With nearly 80% in favour among NHLPA membership, the NHL and NHLPA have officially ratified the four-year Collective Bargaining Agreement extension, ensuring six years of labour peace as the league navigates the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as Return-to-Play protocols for Stages 3 and 4.
NHL and NHLPA ratify four-year CBA extension and Return to Play Plan. #StanleyCup Qualifiers to begin August 1. https://t.co/IErZJ2hifT pic.twitter.com/f5HgirRFLB
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 10, 2020
We also now have an updated critical dates calendar, as well as confirmation of Toronto as the NHL’s Eastern hub city:
Free agency for the 2020-21 NHL season will either be Oct. 9 or seven days following the Stanley Cup Final (as late as Oct. 11).
That means we could have free agency open the same day as the first round of the entry draft is held.
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 10, 2020
Maple Leafs statement on Toronto being selected as an @NHL Hub City. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/afIe1z01Cd
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 10, 2020
With the announcement of the CBA extension and Return to Play protocols came the tentative schedule for the best-of-five play-in qualifiers at the start of August, including the Leafs and Blue Jackets’ series, which will start on August 2nd.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – 2020 Playoff Qualifiers
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV Network
|Game 1
|August 2nd
|8 p.m.
|TBD
|Game 2
|August 4th
|8 p.m.
|TBD
|Game 3
|August 6th
|8 p.m.
|TBD
|Game 4*
|August 7th
|8 p.m.
|TBD
|Game 5*
|August 9th
|8 p.m.
|TBD
We don’t have exact puck drop times yet, but the daily NHL schedule will proceed as follows:
Here's how a typical schedule of games will look in the NHL restart (all times ET): 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 10, 2020
If the series requires four games, Games 3 and 4 will run as a back-to-back on August 6 and 7.
The next date of significance in the immediate term is the opt-out deadline for players, which comes 5 p.m. on Monday, July 13, with training camps set to open next week across the league. As of now, the Leafs are looking at something along the lines of the following 31-man roster for when Stage 4 arrives, but it is subject to change should anyone on the team’s roster opt out.
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 10, 2020
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected 31-Man Roster for Competition Phase
Forwards
Hyman – Matthews – Nylander
Mikheyev – Tavares – Marner
Engvall – Kerfoot– Kapanen
Clifford – Gauthier – Spezza
Extras: Malgin, Brooks, Agostino, Korshkov, Petan
Defensemen
Muzzin – Holl
Rielly – Ceci
Dermott – Barrie
Extras: Sandin, Marincin, Rosen, Liljegren
Goaltenders
Andersen
Campbell
Kaskisuo
Extras subject to change through Stage-3 training camp
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Playoff Preview
Gary Bettman has confirmed the Leafs will face the Blue Jackets in a best-of-five qualifying playoff round when the NHL resumes.
How well do the Leafs match up vs. Columbus? @APetrielli explores:https://t.co/1RsaceInG6 #LeafsForever
— Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) May 26, 2020