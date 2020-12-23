Game on! We now have the 56-game 2021 schedule for the North (i.e. Canadian) Division containing dates and opponents, with times and venues TBA.

Here is how the 56 games break down by opponent for the Leafs:

10 games against Montreal , including the season opener on Jan. 13 and two two-game series

, including the season opener on Jan. 13 and two two-game series 10 games against Winnipeg , including two three-game series (in March and April) and one two-game series

, including two three-game series (in March and April) and one two-game series 9 games against Ottawa , including a back-to-back on the first weekend of the season (Jan. 15-16) and a three-game series in February

, including a back-to-back on the first weekend of the season (Jan. 15-16) and a three-game series in February 9 games against Vancouver , including a three-game series in February and three two-game series

, including a three-game series in February and three two-game series 9 games against Calgary , including three two-game series

, including three two-game series 9 games against Edmonton, including one three-game series and three two-game series

The Leafs will go from seeing each of these Western Conference Canadian rivals — Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, Mark Scheifele, Patrik Laine, et al — twice a year to nine or ten times, many of which will be played in mini-series two or three games in length.

Where this falls on the spectrum between heated rivalries and oversaturation/repetitiveness will be interesting to see, but given it is a short 56-game sprint, the stakes should be high enough to make this a lot of fun for Canadian hockey fans.

2021 Toronto Maple Leafs Schedule – Opening Month

DATE VISITOR HOME TIME (EST) TV Network 1/13/21 Montreal Toronto T.B.A. T.B.A. 1/15/21 Toronto Ottawa T.B.A. T.B.A. 1/16/21 Toronto Ottawa T.B.A. T.B.A. 1/18/21 Winnipeg Toronto T.B.A. T.B.A. 1/20/21 Edmonton Toronto T.B.A. T.B.A. 1/22/21 Edmonton Toronto T.B.A. T.B.A. 1/24/21 Toronto Calgary T.B.A. T.B.A. 1/26/21 Toronto Calgary T.B.A. T.B.A. 1/28/21 Toronto Edmonton T.B.A. T.B.A. 1/30/21 Toronto Edmonton T.B.A. T.B.A.

As far as the competitive landscape goes, the Leafs could not have asked for much of a better situation if 2019-20 points percentage is any indication. The East Division scores as the toughest by a fair margin, and the Canadian/North Division the weakest by a fair margin:

North Division GP Pts 2019-20 Pts% Edmonton 71 83 .585 Toronto* 70* 81* .579* Winnipeg 71 80 .563 Calgary 70 79 .564 Vancouver 69 78 .565 Montreal 71 71 .500 Ottawa 71 49 .437 Average (Leafs Opposition) .520 Average (Leafs Included) .528

West Division GP Pts 2019-20 Pts% Colorado 70 92 .657 St. Louis 71 94 .662 Vegas 71 86 .606 Minnesota 69 77 .558 Arizona 70 74 .529 Anaheim 71 67 .472 Los Angeles 70 64 .457 San Jose 70 63 .450 Average .549

Central Division GP Pts 2019-20 Pts% Tampa Bay 70 92 .657 Carolina 68 81 .596 Dallas 69 82 .594 Columbus 70 81 .579 Florida 69 78 .565 Nashville 69 78 .565 Chicago 70 72 .514 Detroit 71 39 .275 Average .542

East Division GP Pts 2019-20 Pts% Boston 70 100 .714 Washington 69 90 .652 Philadelphia 69 89 .645 Pittsburgh 69 86 .623 NY Islanders 68 80 .588 NY Rangers 70 79 .564 Buffalo 69 68 .493 New Jersey 69 68 .493 Average .596

The two teams the Leafs will play 10 times, Winnipeg and Montreal, were not inside the league’s top 20 teams when the 2019-20 regular season ended in March.

With the top four from each division making the playoffs and each division sending a representative to the Stanley Cup semifinal, this is a fantastic opportunity sitting in front of a Leafs team looking to get over the postseason hump with its first playoff series win since 2004.

From the league’s press release on the new North Division: