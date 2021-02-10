In Episode 2 of the Maple Leafs Hot Stove Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli reflect on the sweep over the Canucks and preview the series against the Canadiens before debating Sam Bennett’s fit in Toronto, the merits of 11F/7D, the split power-play units, Joe Thornton’s fit in the lineup when he returns, Alex Kerfoot’s value, and more.
Episode 2 Overview
- Thoughts on the sweep over the Canucks, the upcoming series versus Montreal, and the Canadian division (2:15)
- The situation at second-line left wing, who could be a fit via trade around the league, and Joe Thornton’s fit upon return (10:50)
- Alex Kerfoot’s value, fit at center vs. wing (14:20)
- Sam Bennett as a potential trade fit for Toronto (19:00)
- The pros and cons of 11 forwards, 7 defensemen (22:00)
- Overreaction/Underreaction: Split power-play units (27:00)
- Overreaction/Underreaction: Frederik Andersen’s workload (33:10)
- Stat of the Week pertaining to Auston Matthews (36:25)
