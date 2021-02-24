In Episode 4 of the Maple Leafs Hot Stove Podcast, Justin Bourne joins Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli to discuss the never-ending William Nylander debates, confirmation bias, John Tavares’ play this season, the Leafs’ defensive play, Travis Dermott’s development, & more.

Episode 4 Overview

  • The controversy around William Nylander, confirmation bias, Nylander’s ice time (1:15)
  • Justin Bourne faxing Lou Lamoriello player report sheets (11:50)
  • John Tavares’ performance this season and why his line isn’t clicking (13:10)
  • Mitch Marner with Auston Matthews vs. Mitch Marner with John Tavares (22:25)
  • The Leafs‘ play and numbers at five-on-five (26:10)
  • Morgan Rielly’s play this season (29:30)
  • Travis Dermott’s development & what he needs to do to take the next step (36:35)
  • The competition level in the all-Canadian division (43:00)
  • What position(s) the team should improve on at the deadline (48:40)
  • Stat of the Week: Who is second on the Leafs in individual expected goals/60? (50:50)

Previous articleWhat does Travis Dermott need to do to earn a bigger role for the Toronto Maple Leafs? – MLHS Podcast
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR