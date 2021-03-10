In Episode 6 of the Maple Leafs Hot Stove Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli break down the team’s first losing skid of the season, the penalty-killing struggles of late, Frederik Andersen’s performance level this season, the latest from the rumour mill (Taylor Hall, Filip Forsberg, Mattias Ekholm), Pierre Engvall at 3C and Joe Thornton on the top line long term, & more.
Episode 6 Overview
- The level of concern about the team’s first losing skid of the season (1:20)
- Possible reasons for the current penalty-killing funk & Frederik Andersen’s role in it/overall play (3:45)
- TJ Brodie’s knack for defending cross-ice passes in odd-man situations — and will opponents adjust to it? (15:05)
- Takeaways from the losing skid, recent TOI distribution, Travis Dermott’s limited minutes, Zach Bogosian’s play on the bottom pair, and an ode to old friend Martin Marincin (18:05)
- The trade deadline buzz around Mattias Ekholm, Taylor Hall, Filip Forsberg, Mikael Granlund (27:25)
- The recent play of Justin Holl and why Jake Muzzin is the team’s best 5-on-5 defenseman (34:30)
- Underreaction/Overreaction: The long-term viability of Pierre Engvall at third-line center and Joe Thornton on the top line (39:00)
- Underreaction/Overreaction: Concern level about Auston Matthews’ wrist injury (44:20)
- Stat of the Week: Jason Spezza’s efficient production (47:40)