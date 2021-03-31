In Episode 9 of the Maple Leafs Hot Stove Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli debate the options on the TSN TradeBait list, Zach Hyman and Joe Thornton’s fits in the lineup, the team’s goaltending situation (and if they should add another option), and much more.

Episode 9 Overview

  • The state of NHL refereeing, game management, and officiating consistency (1:10)
  • Zach Hyman and Joe Thornton’s fits in the lineup and Sheldon Keefe’s ice time distribution (10:30)
  • Scouring the TSN TradeBait list to find possible fits for the Leafs & debating Taylor Hall, the attractiveness of Nick Foligno as a possible middle-six add for the Leafs, depth defense options (24:40)
  • The hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a trainwreck that is the Buffalo Sabres (39:00)
  • Overreaction/Underreaction: Do the Leafs need to acquire another goalie — and is Linus Ullmark an option? (43:00)
  • Overreaction/Underreaction: Alex Galchenyuk’s first performances as a Leaf (48:45)
  • Wayne Simmonds’ 5v5 impact and role as an “enforcer” (50:50)
  • Overreaction/Underreaction: Joe Thornton’s recent production & play (55:30)

