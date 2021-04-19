Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks that dropped the Leafs’ record to 28-12-5 on the season.

On Zach Hyman’s status, and his thoughts on Alex Edler’s knee-on-knee hit that knocked Hyman out of the game:

We will find out more tomorrow, and my opinion doesn’t matter.

On what stood out about Vancouver’s effort:

I don’t know. Their goalie made 10 point-blank saves.

On the Robertson – Tavares – Nylander line:

I thought they were okay. Especially early in the game, they had lots of jump — not just on Willy’s goal, but Robertson had a number of really good looks and chances. The shots just didn’t fall for him. I thought the line looked good. I changed it in the third for a bit there mainly just because of the matchups and trying to protect the lead, but I went back to it once it was tied again.

On the new defense pairings — Rielly-Holl & Muzzin-Brodie:

I would have to watch back on video, but I don’t think it was in any way a factor in the game today.

On the decision to mix up the pairings: