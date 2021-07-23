Returning to the Atlantic Division for a regularly scheduled 82-game season, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2021-22 schedule has officially been released.

The Leafs’ Atlantic Division season-series matchups break down like so, starting with a season opener at home — on the second night of the NHL season — against the Montreal Canadiens on October 13:

Tampa x4

x4 Ottawa x4

x4 Montreal x4

x4 Buffalo x4

x4 Detroit x4

x4 Florida x3

x3 Boston x3

This means there will be four matchups against the back-to-back Stanley Cup champs, four against the other Stanley Cup finalist, and an additional six against two top 10 teams from 2020-21 in Florida and Boston. On paper, based on last season’s results, it won’t be an easy division in which to win home-ice advantage during the regular season or emerge from in the playoffs with the possible resumption of the divisional postseason format.

With the Olympic break built into the schedule in February, it could be a fast and furious race to the finish late in the season, with the Leafs scheduled to play 15 games in 27 days in April, including 10 on the road.

The good news is, despite the more condensed schedule, the Leafs will play just 13 back-to-backs throughout the 2021-22 season, which is fewer than their recent average in 82-game seasons (tied for the fewest since 2010-11):

2021-22: 13

13 2019-20: 14

14 2018-19: 13

13 2017-18: 14

14 2016-17: 18

18 2015-16: 16

16 2014-15: 18

18 2013-14: 16

16 2011-12: 17

17 2010-11: 14

The Leafs will travel to Seattle for the first time just before Christmas — December 19 — before hosting the Kraken on March 8 as the NHL schedule returns to its regular two-game series against the clubs in the opposite Conference.

