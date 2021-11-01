A number of Maple Leafs prospects are coming off of really strong weeks in their respective leagues.

Let’s dive into it in the latest Leafs Prospect Update.

Abruzzese, Fusco contribute to Harvard’s triumphant return

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harvard, and by extension Leafs prospect Nick Abruzzese, hadn’t played a game since March of 2020.

The hockey club made their return to action this weekend in exciting fashion. Their first game, which took place on Friday night, was a lopsided 9-3 victory. The aforementioned Abruzzese potted his first goal of the year off of a one-timer on the power play:

Nick Abruzzese picking up right where he left off with some help from his friends! His PPG made it 2-0 Crimson. @espn #GoCrimson WATCH: https://t.co/fOFL3CwKgU pic.twitter.com/h0hVFEhx2u — HarvardMHockey (@HarvardMHockey) October 30, 2021

Also getting on the board with a goal in this one is a lesser-known Leafs prospect, 2020 seventh-round pick D John Fusco:

#LeafsForever prospect John Fusco scores his first NCAA goal in his first game for Harvard. They're running away with it against Darmouth, it's 8-1 now. pic.twitter.com/RFHwIs5n11 — Mr. Knies Guy (@brigstew86) October 30, 2021

Fusco is a freshman this year at Harvard, and this goal was the first of his young collegiate career. The Westwood, MA product is a right-shot defender who plays with an edge. He spent last year in the USHL and the four seasons previous playing high school hockey. We’ll learn more about his pro potential this year with him competing in a stronger league.

Saturday was another lopsided Harvard victory, this time by a final score of 7-3.

Abruzzese dropped four assists, bringing his point total to five through two games. None of his assists were particularly highlight-reel stuff, but they don’t always ask how — they ask how many.

Clearly, Harvard is showing no signs of rust after a long layoff.

Ovchinnikov turning a corner in the KHL

In last week’s prospect update, I wrote about 2020 pick F Dmitri Ovchinnikov finally receiving ice time at the KHL level, resulting in him scoring his first KHL goal.

That trend has continued in the past week, as Ovchinnikov took a regular shift in both of his games and notched an assist in each.

On Tuesday, Ovchinnikov was his team’s man of the match. He played over 10 minutes of ice time in a shootout win:

#LeafsForever prospect Dmitri Ovchinnikov gets Man of the Match from his team this afternoon. Picked up an assist and played over 10 minutes in a shootout victory https://t.co/OaNJiSlmd1 — Josh Simpson (@joshsimpson77) October 26, 2021

Here’s his assist from that game:

He followed that performance up by notching a primary assist on the eventual game-winning goal on Thursday:

Good things happen when you give Dmitri Ovchinnikov ice time. The #LeafsForever prospect picked up his third point of the season setting up the eventual GWG here:pic.twitter.com/DUM3rCVj7N — Josh Simpson (@joshsimpson77) October 28, 2021

Ovchinnikov was stopped by the opposing goaltender in the slot and his teammate put in the rebound — not exactly highlight-reel playmaking — but the fact that he’s getting chances and playing meaningful minutes is very encouraging.

Miller named to Chicago Steel’s leadership group

The USHL Chicago Steel announced their leadership group on Tuesday, with Leafs prospect Joe Miller included as part of it. He’ll sport an “A” on his jersey this season.

STEEL ANNOUNCE TEAM LEADERSHIP GROUP Luca Fantilli and Sam Lipkin named Co-Captains; Joe Miller named Alternate Captain READ: https://t.co/ihh4kdhsFD#FeelSteel pic.twitter.com/OdLnckYmHn — Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) October 26, 2021

Miller followed up this announcement with a productive week on the ice. He scored this goal on Friday:

#LeafsForever prospect Joe Miller with his third goal and seventh point of the season, in his 11th game. pic.twitter.com/HWCHE2Dcxp — Mr. Knies Guy (@brigstew86) October 30, 2021

And this one on Saturday:

#LeafsForever Joe Miller scores tonight in USHL action: pic.twitter.com/8mQEFvNTbb — Josh Simpson (@joshsimpson77) October 30, 2021

He’s not torching the league or anything, but it’s nice to see Miller taking steps forward on the ice and receiving recognition as a leader off of the ice. He had a tough go of it last season.

Other Noteworthy Performances

There were so many noteworthy performances from Leafs prospects this week that I had a hard time deciding which ones to highlight. I’ll run you through the ones I haven’t talked about yet in this section.

Ryan Tverberg

Tverberg dropped two two-point games this week, notching a total of one goal and three assists. This brings him up to nine points through seven games in the NCAA for UConn.

Tverberg is a noteworthy prospect who has been flying under the radar. It’s understandable given that he was a late seventh-round pick who was drafted out of the OJHL, but I think it’s time that Leafs fans show him a little more love. He had a decently strong showing as an NCAA rookie last year, scoring 0.5 points per game playing in a third-line role. He’s taken things to another level this season, though. I wrote a bit about Tverberg last year, which you can find here.

Pontus Holmberg

Speaking of late-round Leafs prospects who are flying a little under the radar, Pontus Holmberg scored twice in a game against Malmo this week.

His first goal came off a strong net drive:

#LeafsForever prospect Pontus Holmberg on the board with a goal this afternoon:pic.twitter.com/nKX0yfNGqL — Josh Simpson (@joshsimpson77) October 28, 2021

His second was a tap-in to give Växjö a two-goal cushion:

#LeafsForever prospect Pontus Holmberg with his second of the game and fifth of the season: pic.twitter.com/YpYfDzreGb — Josh Simpson (@joshsimpson77) October 28, 2021

Holmberg has 10 points in 15 games this season in the SHL and has always had really good underlying numbers. He’s 22 now, so he is approaching the point where his status as a prospect is fading. However, he is coming off an SHL championship and playoff MVP performance that earned him an ELC with the Leafs this past summer. He’s a prospect to keep an eye on as well.

Topi Niemelä

Another week, another few points for Topi Niemelä.

Niemela picked up an assist in Wednesday’s game against the Lahti Pelicans:

He proceeded to drop two more points — a goal and a helper — during Saturday’s game:

#LeafsForever prospect Topi Niemelä with a goal and an assist today, bringing his season total to 3 goals and 16 points in 18 games. His 0.89 point per game pace as an U20 defensemen in the Liiga is almost unprecedented. Here's his goal, sneaking in from the point for the tap in pic.twitter.com/I7567i5iRM — Mr. Knies Guy (@brigstew86) October 30, 2021

That’s now 16 points in 18 games on the season for Niemelä. He’s already set career-highs in goals, assists, and points this year.

Alex Steeves

Steeves made his AHL debut on Friday, firing five shots on goal and picking up his first pro point, an assist on one of two Josh Ho-Sang goals:

Smooth like butter. 2nd of the night for Josh Ho-Sang 🔥#MarliesLive pic.twitter.com/vh5yJigoUX — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) October 30, 2021

His second AHL game went even better than his first. Steeves scored a pair of goals in a 5-2 Marlies win.

Here’s Steeves’ first AHL goal, which came shorthanded:

Alex Steeves scores a short-handed goal. His first AHL goal pic.twitter.com/3gYet4v5TV — Kevin Papetti (@KPapetti) October 30, 2021

And here’s his second, this one a snipe on the power play off of a Der-Arguchintsev pass:

This shot from Alex Steeves is just 🔥🔥🔥#MarliesLive pic.twitter.com/cQUOwH8zhd — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) October 30, 2021

The college free-agent signing could be a big contributor for the Marlies this season. It’s great to see him off to a hot start despite the terrible timing of his injury before training camp.

Other News and Notes

Rodion Amirov is still not close to returning from his injury, per Joshua Kloke of The Athletic. He’s currently seeing doctors in Düsseldorf, and the nature of the injury remains unknown. Amirov has been on the shelf since September 29th.

is still not close to returning from his injury, per Joshua Kloke of The Athletic. He’s currently seeing doctors in Düsseldorf, and the nature of the injury remains unknown. Amirov has been on the shelf since September 29th. Growlers G Keith Petruzzelli , who is signed by the Toronto Marlies, was named ECHL goalie of the week for the week ending October 24. Petruzzelli stopped 35 of 36 shots in his only game that week to lead his club to a 3-1 victory.

, who is signed by the Toronto Marlies, was named ECHL goalie of the week for the week ending October 24. Petruzzelli stopped 35 of 36 shots in his only game that week to lead his club to a 3-1 victory. Fringe prospect Nikolai Chebykin, who has finally broken in as a regular in the KHL, was traded this week:

Nikolai Chebykin and Dmitri Zlodeyev have been traded to the Spartak Moscow team.#LeafsForever #Canucks https://t.co/DIUWSyGapq — Russian Prospects (@RUSProspects) October 27, 2021

Speaking of trades, D Axel Rindell was traded from Jukurit to Karpat in the Finnish Liiga. He joins Topi Niemelä on the right side of their defense. He’s gotten off to a slow start to this season, with no goals and five points in 16 games, and is trying to earn a contract from the Leafs. Maybe this will help him get back on track.