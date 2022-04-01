With his third-period empty-net goal against the Winnipeg Jets on March 31, Auston Matthews has become the fastest ever Toronto Maple Leaf to score 50 goals (62 games), just the fourth to do it in franchise history, and the first since Dave Andreychuk in 1993-94.

While there aren’t as many style points associated with an empty-netter, there is no bad way to score a 50th goal, and to get it done on home ice against a hated rival in the Jets, celebrated with a standing ovation from the Scotiabank Arena fans, will do just fine.

As outstanding of an achievement as this is to finally post the number, it speaks to Matthews’ obscene goal-scoring prowess that it feels multiple years overdue for the six-year pro. Matthews has played the last two seasons at a better-than-50-goal pace — 47 goals in 70 games and 41 goals in 52 games, respectively — but was robbed of the milestone by the Covid-shortened schedules in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The next eye-popping milestone is well within Matthews’ reach: Rick Vaive’s franchise record of 54 goals in a single season.

To set the bar even higher, 10 goals in the next 15 games gets Matthews to the mark not achieved by an NHL player since Steven Stamkos 10 years ago (2011-12): The 60-goal plateau, and that was accomplished by Stamkos in a full 82-game season, which Matthews (again) will not have the luxury of playing this year due to a two-game suspension and three games missed at the start of the season coming off of offseason wrist surgery (which also played a significant role in Matthews scoring just one goal in his first six games of the season after his late start — meaning, he has 48 goals in his last 55 games).

Matthews’ current goal pace of .82 over the final 15 games would get him to 62 goals in 77 games.

His 4.56 shots per game this season is his highest shots on goal average of his six-year career — it’s risen steadily every season since 2017-18 as he has become a more and more dominant force over 200 feet of the ice. Matthews possesses the puck and creates more scoring chances than ever at five-on-five, with more individual shot attempts than anyone in the league by a wide margin and an individual expected goal and high-danger scoring chance total that eclipses Connor McDavid at the top of the league despite six fewer games played.

The diversity of goals he is scoring has also never been greater — NHL.com credits him with 15 goals off of backhands (seven), tips (six), and wraparounds (two), all up over previous seasons.

The race for the Rocket Richard is likely going to come right down to the wire against Leon Draisaitl, who has caught up with 10 goals in his last eight games while Matthews missed two games through suspension.

More than a second consecutive regular-season goal-scoring title, playoff success is how the greats are always remembered — and in an ideal world, Matthews would storm his way to 60 in time to rest for a few games with such a hectic April schedule on tap leading into the playoffs.

“It’s incredible the way he scores goals all kinds of different ways, but he’s not even thinking about scoring goals,” said William Nylander. “He’s thinking about winning games.”

Playoffs are a conversation for the month of May, though, and nights like this are cause for celebration in recognition of the special level of greatness we’re witnessing from a player who has laid a real claim to the title of the greatest player on the planet in 2021-22 when we consider goal rates (particularly at 5v5) and 200-foot impact.

(50-goal scorer) Auston Matthews is a Toronto Maple Leaf.