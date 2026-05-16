“Well, I loved the last 25 minutes. We were a completely different team, again, and the guys know it. But credit to them: knowing that when we are not at our best, we find a way to understand what it will take. We just flipped it. We flipped the switch.” – John Gruden

“He has really taken the bull by the horns. He plays with a lot of confidence, and that feeds into our team game. Our team plays with that confidence, too. They see him doing it. He actually sparked it with the way he played. It was good to see. It’s just one game, but there is definitely a lot to like there.” – Gruden on Artur Akhtyamov

For 35 minutes, the Toronto Marlies were second best all over the ice except between the pipes. Artur Akhtyamov kept Toronto in the game with a series of outstanding saves before Easton Cowan sparked an incredible comeback with a clever power play goal. Once the momentum switched with two late-second-period goals, the Marlies stormed back to snatch a 5-2 Game 1 victory despite getting outshot 34-16.

First Period

The Marlies played into Cleveland’s strengths from the opening puck drop and found themselves down a goal inside five minutes, after a careless high-stick by Dakota Mermis was the catalyst for a well-rested Cleveland team. Artur Akhtyamov made the initial save in tight on Hudson Fasching, but he didn’t get any help from the net-front defense as Fasching finished his own rebound.

The parade to the penalty box continued as Cleveland goaded the Marlies at every opportunity, abetted by some questionable officiating. Aside from one chance for Jacob Quillan in the high slot, the top three forward lines were neutered by the Monsters. The fourth line generated three further opportunities from the slot, but Reece Johnson (x2) and Marc Johnstone could not bury those.

Toronto killed off two more penalties but could muster nothing on a lone power play foray. Overall, the Marlies were extremely fortunate to trail by only one heading into the first intermission. After a fantastic stop on Roman Ahcan, Akhtyamov produced a world-class double save on the doorstep to rob Brendan Gaunce in the final 30 seconds of the period.

Second Period

If anything, Toronto’s performance for 15 minutes of the middle frame was worse than the first period. After killing a penalty that carried over from the second period, a bad turnover by William Villenueve should have been punished. Rookie Luca Pinelli was frustrated by another top-botch Akhtyamov stop.

The Marlies wasted a power-play opportunity before falling behind 2-0 at the eight-minute mark. Sensing a hit coming, Easton Cowan rushed a pass, leading to a turnover that Tate Singleton seized on to set up Hunter McKown for a tap-in.

At this point, it was difficult to picture a comeback. The Marlies were second-best in every facet and were making so many sloppy mistakes. Another bumbling effort on the power play only drove that point home further.

The game’s momentum started to turn, albeit gently, on a Cleveland power play. Toronto’s penalty kill not only stood tall but also generated a Grade-A scoring chance. Logan Shaw didn’t bury the breakaway, but Toronto seemed to regain some belief.

Within six seconds of McKown’s holding penalty, the Marlies halved the deficit courtesy of some magic from the Cowboy. Cowan was afforded a little too much room in the right circle and took advantage, beating Zach Sawchenko five-hole from a tight angle.

Hockey games can often spin on a single moment or shift, and that was certainly the case in the final two minutes of the second period. A now inspired Cowan almost teed up Toronto for a second goal, but in pushing to score, Cleveland caught the Marlies in transition and almost netted with an odd-man rush. Marshall Rifai turned the puck over to Pinelli in the high slot, but the rookie fired wide of the target.

Seconds later, Bo Groulx forced a turnover in the Cleveland zone and sent a pass from the right wall to the lone Marlies player in the zone: Marshall Rifai, of all players, ripped a bar-down finish to tie the game at 2-2. Brand new hockey game.

Third Period

The tying goal just seven seconds before the second intermission buzzer seemed to drain the life out of the Monsters. Toronto’s play in the opening minute of the third period looked like a different team.

A cross-ice feed from Luke Haymes found Alex Nylander in space above the left circle. With a big wind-up, the Swedish forward unloaded a one-time bomb to blow the puck by Swachenko.

All of Cleveland’s attempts to tie the game arrived courtesy of turnovers or defensive breakdowns by Toronto. A minute after tying the game, Michael Pezetta turned the puck over in the neutral zone, allowing McKown to round Villenueve and cut across the crease, but Akhtyamov stood tall again.

The Russian netminder continued to frustrate Cleveland when Justin Pearson drove the crease on a wraparound attempt. Pearson was again stifled with eight minutes remaining on perhaps an even better scoring chance; Ben Danford missed the mark with an attempted hit, resulting in a 2v1 for the Monsters, but Akhtyamov remained dialed in.

Less than a minute later, Toronto doubled its lead and never looked back. Groulx seized on a loose puck after Henry Thurn’s point shot went wide. Groulx’s intended slot pass to Tverberg was picked off by Guillaume Richard, only for the Toronto forward to steal possession back for Logan Shaw. Toronto’s captain drove across the crease on his backhand, spinning back to send a pass through the blue paint for Tverberg to slide home.

The Marlies were comfortable for the next few minutes, keeping the deflated Monsters at arm’s length before clinching the victory with an empty-net tally. From behind his own goal line, Groulx sent the puck the length of the ice, going post and in to record a fifth straight unanswered goal for Toronto.

Akhtyamov was in no mood to allow Cleveland a consolation goal and wrapped up a brilliant performance with another stellar save, this time on Owen Sillinger.

It’s only one game, but stealing a Game 1 victory and taking home-ice advantage away from Cleveland may have done some psychological damage to the higher-seeded club.

Post Game Notes

– Bo Groulx led the way with a three-point haul (1G/2A) in arguably his best performance since Game 3 of the Laval series.

– Wherever he fits in the lineup, Ryan Tverberg delivers. With Vinni Lettieiri unavailable, Tverberg was hoisted onto the first line and delivered another stellar performance, including a great second-effort play on the 4-2 goal.

– After two games without a point, Easton Cowan stepped up in a big moment to put Toronto on the board. Undoubtedly, Cleveland should have buried Toronto out of sight before Cowan’s individual effort, calling his own number on the power play.

That said, the difference between the teams was ultimately Artur Akhtyamov winning the goaltending battle. He turned aside 32 shots in his third straight playoff road win.

– Team brass’s confidence in Ben Danford‘s ability to handle a professional debut in these circumstances was thoroughly rewarded. The rookie’s only mistake of note was getting beaten in a 2v2 situation, but he was otherwise solid. His decision-making puck movement on breakouts was generally on point. He engaged and thrived in the physicality of the game and had the confidence to step up offensively. To show such poise in a playoff atmosphere on professional debut is extremely promising.

– Game 1 lineup:

Forwards

Groulx – Shaw – Tverberg

Cowan – Quillan – Valis

Pare – Haymes – Nylander

Pezzetta – Johnstone – Johnson

Defensemen

Thrun – Benning

Mermis – Villeneuve

Rifai – Danford

Goalies

Akhtyamov

Hildeby

Game Highlights: Marlies 5 vs. Monsters 2