Advertisement

A scary report has surfaced via the Toronto Sun about a car-jacking at gunpoint perpetrated against Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner.

Looking to get his mind off a tough conclusion to the playoffs with a night out at the movies, this sounds like a horrifying episode that understandably has left Marner shaken. Thankfully, Marner and his friend are said to be physically unharmed by the incident.

Toronto Police tweeted about a carjacking at The Queensway and Islington Ave. at 7:46 p.m., saying a man was robbed of a Black Range Rover by three suspects with the use of two handguns as well as a knife.

Const. David Hopkinson said “the suspects have fled in the Range Rover.”

According to a source, Marner was going to a movie with a friend when “the guys approached wearing masks and said they wanted the vehicle. Mitch said, ‘go ahead and take it.”’

The source said while weapons were involved, Marner and his friend did not have a gun pointed directly at their heads.

“The suspects did not know it was Marner,” said the source. “They were only interested in the Range Rover, which they can quickly sell out of country.”

Toronto Police sources say all eyes are on the road looking for these armed and dangerous suspects.

Meanwhile, there was great concern about the wellbeing and safety of Marner.

“He’s doing all right,” said a source who was on the scene.

Our Toronto readers should be aware that this is the second report in the past few days about car thieves in the area:

Here is hoping for swift justice for the perpetrators and a full recovery for Marner from such an ugly and traumatic experience.

Previous articleThe Three Faces of Agony
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR