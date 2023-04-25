Advertisement

On an off-day on Tuesday, head coach Sheldon Keefe discussed his lineup decision coming up with Michael Bunting’s return from suspension, the team’s ability to solve Andrei Vasilevskiy with point shots and deflections, and the team’s resilience in its comeback victories in Tampa.

Can you talk about Morgan Rielly’s ability to get shots through from the point? It is not an easy thing even though those shots flutter in. What have you seen with the evolution of that with the team and how important it has been to your success?

Keefe: If you get to this time of the year, especially against a team like Tampa that defends the way that they do, it is a lot harder to get to the net. Getting clear shots and free shots is a lot harder to come by. The ability to get pucks to the net from distance becomes that much more important.

You want them to go in, but if they don’t, you are hoping there is going to be a spray or rebound opportunities, and then you can get a greater look from there.

Specific to Morgan, he is a guy that has worked really hard on his ability to get pucks to the net. He is an integral piece to our power play. That is a priority for us — to have him get pucks to the net.

As I say, it is important at this time of the year. Our forwards have done a nice job of being in that space to either provide traffic, deflections, or whatever it might be. Tampa makes it difficult with the way they block shots and their willingness to do so, but we have found ways to get some through there.

Derek Lalonde mentioned on the broadcast that the Lightning staff conducted a study and found that Andrei Vasilevskiy was one of the poorer goalies at tracking shots from the point, and they amended their defensive structure to guard against it. How much have you been aware of Andrei’s lack of proficiency in tracking shots from the point? Has it been a part of your approach to try to get as many shots of that nature toward him?

Keefe: Nowadays, if you click a few buttons, you can determine the results of such a thing. Of course, we have that type of information available to us, and you look at that.

I mean, despite that, it is a world-class goalie. That is the reality of it, but certainly, for us, the more we can get to the net, it makes it hard on anybody. There are not many goalies in the league that really excel with traffic, pucks coming through bodies, and deflections. It is a really difficult thing.

It is the reality of the team of the year. If you want to generate offense when there is not a lot happening, you have to be able to get some of those pucks through. These are two teams that have defended really hard.

Both teams haven’t given up much. Even when either team is carrying play significantly, there hasn’t been an abundance of scoring chances going either way. That is just part of it.

What stood out to you about Auston Matthews’ play in the Game 4 comeback?

Keefe: When you need goals the most, he steps up at a time when the game is clearly in the balance. There was the finish on a great passing play with Nylander and Marner there to get us started, and then an unbelievable tip out of the air to close out our power play there and bring us within one.

That obviously gave a shock to the system a little bit for our group to say there is lots of reason to continue to work and go here. That is the type of game-breaking and game-changing ability that he has. Certainly, he did that for us last night.

With Michael Bunting eligible to return, what are your thoughts on that? How difficult has Matthew Knies made our lineup decisions for Game 5?

Keefe: Matt Knies is certainly not coming out of the lineup. He has done a terrific job for us. He is a guy who definitely earned his spot and the opportunity to continue to play for us there.

With Bunting being available, it is a very good option for us. He is a good player for us. It is not as easy or as simple of a decision as it may have been earlier in the series or at a different time. We will take our time here and sort through it.

We have a group of guys here who have played really hard. We have some time now today and tomorrow to sort through it and make the decision.

How much of the team’s ability to come back and win these games in overtime is a psychology boost from you, how much is it the veteran players, and how much might it be a kid like Matthew Knies, who seems to rise to the occasion himself?

Keefe: The excitement of playing playoff hockey and everything that comes with it brings out the best in competitors. That is what we want to be: guys who rise up to those challenges and those occasions.

All throughout our lineup, we have had some really good moments from a lot of different people with various statuses on our team.

We can talk about O’Reilly’s clutch goal to tie the game in Game 3. You come to expect that from a player like him who has produced so much in the playoffs.

We already talked about Auston Matthews scoring two goals to bring us within one in the third period the other night. Mitch Marner, I thought, really took charge in different moments in the third period and overtime yesterday to really give us life and get us going at a difficult time.

Obviously, there is Kerfoot’s overtime goal, Morgan Rielly, and Ilya Samsonov with the competitiveness and saves he has brought in the net for us. All through the lineup, it has been really nice to see. Noel Acciari scored a goal in each of the two road games in Tampa.

There is lots of good stuff happening there. With guys who aren’t showing up on the scoreboard, there are good things happening with their shifts. There are not many easy shifts and not much easy ice available out there right now. Everybody is coming hard and pushing through that.

The group stands on the precipice of accomplishing something the organization has not done since 2004. With the emotions we’ve seen in the series — and certainly, what happened last night — what might the message be to the group over the next couple of days to make sure they are focused and ready to close it out?

Keefe: First of all, it is nice that we have a couple of days here. When you get off of the high and all of the emotions of last night’s game, this morning, it was pretty calm and quiet at breakfast. You travel home today. We will get a practice day tomorrow.

Really, for me, it will be about the focus. We have to prepare to win one hockey game — one very challenging hockey game. That is really it. Anything else outside of our preparation and then our execution when game time comes is a distraction.

It is on me as a coach and our players individually to eliminate as many distractions as possible and keep the focus where it needs to be.