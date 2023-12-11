Advertisement

“It would be pretty cool when you think about it, and really unique.”

Even amid the standard-issue cliches about wanting to treat it like any other game and focusing on earning the two points, captain John Tavares let on after the morning skate today that it would be a special moment if he were to reach the 1,000-point milestone on Long Island. He currently sits at 998.

Potentially making it extra special, whether it were to happen tonight or later this week during the dad’s trip, is the presence of his father — a welder who worked long hours of hard labour and didn’t always get to see John play as a kid — watching from the stands.

Tavares: “He didn’t see me play a lot growing up. He was out working hard to give me the opportunity to play the game, get the equipment that I needed, the registration fees, and the things that I needed to have to be able to play. I am so thankful for him for so much that he has brought to my life. It was always really special when he was able to come when I was a kid just because it wasn’t that frequent. My mom took me to most of my hockey growing up. It always meant a lot. It still has that same feeling for me today on a trip like this.”

Of course, there are no guarantees of a two-point game, and winning always comes first, but hopefully, the team reproduces their 60-minute effort level from Saturday night and thereby gives their captain (and his dad) the best odds possible of something truly special happening tonight.

Game time: 7:00 p.m. EST | TV Network: Sportsnet, TVAS

Game Day Quotes

John Tavares on the longevity and consistency required to reach 1,000 points in the NHL:

That is what you work for and try to accomplish when you break into the league: play at a high level consistently for a long time and continually evolve your game while sticking to your identity of who you are as a player. It is definitely something I am very proud of.

Tavares on the opportunity to reach 1,000 points in Long Island:

I haven’t really tried to think about it a whole lot that way. I am just going to go out there and try to play well. I am taking the same approach I always have. If it does happen that way, it is the two franchises I have played for. It would be pretty cool when you think about it, and really unique. I just want to go out there, play well, execute, and help the group get the two points. I am trying not to think about it a whole lot, but it would be unique and pretty cool.

Tavares on his father watching from the stands tonight as part of the dads trip:

Tavares on the similarities he shares with his dad:

Quiet, or maybe quiet isn’t the right word, but stoic. Try to get a feel for things before you open up a little bit. I am sure you guys always see me walking around with my backpack. He has his backpack, too. You see where that comes from. Little things like that. Those are the things that we all pick up on as teammates and get on each other about. Just a tremendous heart. I think he has a big heart. I try to emulate that every day.

Sheldon Keefe on how much games in Long Island mean to Tavares:

Honestly, I don’t get any sense. John is as steady as they come. I don’t know that he would say or change anything. Again, it speaks to the consistency. It doesn’t matter who we are playing or what the circumstances are. He is very steady in his approach. I am constantly reminded when we come here of how much he means to the people here. They make it very clear the fact that it is still top of mind for them. Any time you spend a significant amount of time here knowing someone like John as well as I believe I do now, you see how entrenched he becomes in an organization and community as we have come to know in Toronto. It is no different here. To that end, with his history, every time he comes back, I am sure it is special. I think the fans make it known he is disappointed he is no longer with them. To me, I look at it as nothing more than a credit to the player and what he meant to the organization. John has moved on, the organization has moved on, and all of that kind of stuff. He’ll be ready to play a good game tonight against a team that is playing very well.

Keefe on the return of William Lagesson to the lineup:

He has done a really good job. In particular, against the Islanders, they have some really big, strong guys who go to the net with really good sticks around there. Having another guy like him [helps]. I think he has defended our net very well. He and Benoit have really defended well. I think Lajoie came in and gave us really good minutes as well; offensively, he gave us some stuff as well on that side of the red line. Certainly, I have come to appreciate what Lagesson brings. It is a simplistic approach, but he’s really competitive and has really good instincts with a good stick defensively. That helps us. We have missed him while he has been away.

Islanders head coach Lane Lambert on the challenge the Leafs present:

Extremely talented, skilled hockey team. They have premiere players in Matthews, Marner, Tavares… The power play is a very, very good good. There is some speed there. They can make plays and make something out of what you think is nothing. You just have to be very, very prepared.

Head-to-Head Stats: Maple Leafs vs. Islanders

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#23 Matthew Knies – #34 Auston Matthews – #88 William Nylander

#59 Tyler Bertuzzi – #91 John Tavares – #16 Mitch Marner

#89 Nick Robertson – #11 Max Domi – #19 Calle Jarnkrok

#18 Noah Gregor – #64 David Kampf – #75 Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

#44 Morgan Rielly – #78 TJ Brodie

#85 William Lagesson* – #22 Jake McCabe

#2 Simon Benoit – #25 Conor Timmins

Goaltenders

Starter: #30 Ilya Samsonov

#31 Martin Jones

*game-time decision

Scratched: Max Lajoie

Injured/Out: Joseph Woll, John Klingberg, Timothy Liljegren, Mark Giordano, William Lagesson

New York Islanders Projected Lines

Forwards

#27 Anders Lee – #14 Bo Horvat – #13 Mathew Barzal

#18 Pierre Engvall – #29 Brock Nelson – #21 Kyle Palmieri

#10 Simon Holmstrom – #44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau – #16 Julien Gauthier

#20 Hudson Fasching – #53 Casey Cizikas – #15 Cal Clutterbuck

Defensemen

#28 Alex Romanov – #8 Noah Dobson

#4 Samuel Bolduc – #41 Robert Bortuzzo

#2 Mike Reilly – #24 Scott Mayfield

Goaltenders

Starter: #30 Ilya Sorokin

#40 Semyon Varlamov

Injured/Out: Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, Sebastian Aho