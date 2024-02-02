Auston Matthews and William Nylander finish third and fourth in 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition; Nylander wins One-on-One challenge

While Connor McDavid took home the $1 million prize, it was a more than respectable showing from Auston Matthews (third place) and William Nylander (fourth place) in the 12-player skills competition.
Despite last-place finishes in their first events of the night, Matthews and Nylander turned it on the rest of the way, including a One-on-One challenge win for Nylander (with Matthews as runner-up) to qualify for the final event.
Narrowing it down to 12 players competing in the same series of challenges with serious cash on the line made for a much-improved format over previous years’ iterations, with no cringe-inducing gimmicks on display and most of the players giving it their all (except Nikita Kucherov).
Catch up below.
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: Final Results
|Event
|Auston Matthews (18 pts)
|William Nylander (16 pts)
|Winner
|Replay
|Fastest Skater ✓
|DNP
|14.164s (5th of 5)
|McDavid
|WATCH
|One Timers ✓
|15 pts (8th of 8)
|DNP
|MacKinnon
|WATCH
|Passing Challenge ✓
|19 pts (4th of 11)
|16 pts (5th of 11)
|Pettersson
|WATCH
|Hardest Shot ✓
|96.22mph (4th of 5)
|DNP
|Makar
|WATCH
|Stick Handling ✓
|DNP
|27.272s (3rd of 9)
|McDavid
|WATCH
|Accuracy Shooting ✓
|9.341s (2nd of 10)
|14.099s (4th of 10)
|McDavid
|WATCH
|One-on-One ✓
|7 pts (2nd of 8)
|9 pts (1st of 8)
|Nylander
|WATCH
|Obstacle Course ✓
|47.271s (3rd of 6)
|49.065s (4th of 6)
|McDavid
|WATCH
The event format via NHL.com:
Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs; Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks; Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche; Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders.
Tim Hortons NHL One Timers
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks; Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche; Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers; Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning; J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders; David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche; William Nylander; Toronto Maple Leafs; Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche; Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders; J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks; Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning; Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
Rogers NHL Hardest Shot
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche; David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins; J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks; Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks; Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning; Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers; Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche; David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins; Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders; William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning; Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks; J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks; David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins; Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche; William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs; Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Honda / Hyundai NHL One-on-One
Top eight point-earners from events 1-6 will participate and choose the goalie they shoot against:
Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins; Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche; Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars; Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers; Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings; Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers; Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks; Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
The goalie with the most saves will earn $100,000 (USD).
Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course
Top six point-earners from events 1-7 will participate. Points are doubled for Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course.