Auston Matthews and William Nylander finish third and fourth in 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition; Nylander wins One-on-One challenge

While Connor McDavid took home the $1 million prize, it was a more than respectable showing from Auston Matthews (third place) and William Nylander (fourth place) in the 12-player skills competition.

Despite last-place finishes in their first events of the night, Matthews and Nylander turned it on the rest of the way, including a One-on-One challenge win for Nylander (with Matthews as runner-up) to qualify for the final event.

Narrowing it down to 12 players competing in the same series of challenges with serious cash on the line made for a much-improved format over previous years’ iterations, with no cringe-inducing gimmicks on display and most of the players giving it their all (except Nikita Kucherov).

2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: Final Results

Event Auston Matthews (18 pts) William Nylander (16 pts) Winner Replay Fastest Skater ✓ DNP 14.164s (5th of 5) McDavid

WATCH One Timers ✓ 15 pts (8th of 8) DNP MacKinnon WATCH Passing Challenge ✓ 19 pts (4th of 11) 16 pts (5th of 11) Pettersson WATCH Hardest Shot ✓ 96.22mph (4th of 5) DNP Makar WATCH Stick Handling ✓ DNP 27.272s (3rd of 9) McDavid WATCH Accuracy Shooting ✓ 9.341s (2nd of 10) 14.099s (4th of 10) McDavid WATCH One-on-One ✓ 7 pts (2nd of 8) 9 pts (1st of 8) Nylander WATCH Obstacle Course ✓ 47.271s (3rd of 6) 49.065s (4th of 6) McDavid WATCH

DNP = Did Not Participate





The event format via NHL.com: