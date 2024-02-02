Auston Matthews and William Nylander finish third and fourth in 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition; Nylander wins One-on-One challenge

While Connor McDavid took home the $1 million prize, it was a more than respectable showing from Auston Matthews (third place) and William Nylander (fourth place) in the 12-player skills competition.

Despite last-place finishes in their first events of the night, Matthews and Nylander turned it on the rest of the way, including a One-on-One challenge win for Nylander (with Matthews as runner-up) to qualify for the final event.

Narrowing it down to 12 players competing in the same series of challenges with serious cash on the line made for a much-improved format over previous years’ iterations, with no cringe-inducing gimmicks on display and most of the players giving it their all (except Nikita Kucherov).

Catch up below.

2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: Final Results

EventAuston Matthews (18 pts)William Nylander (16 pts)WinnerReplay
Fastest SkaterDNP14.164s (5th of 5)McDavid
WATCH
One Timers15 pts (8th of 8)DNPMacKinnon WATCH
Passing Challenge19 pts (4th of 11)16 pts (5th of 11)PetterssonWATCH
Hardest Shot96.22mph (4th of 5)DNPMakarWATCH
Stick HandlingDNP27.272s (3rd of 9)McDavidWATCH
Accuracy Shooting9.341s (2nd of 10)14.099s (4th of 10)McDavidWATCH
One-on-One7 pts (2nd of 8)9 pts (1st of 8)NylanderWATCH
Obstacle Course47.271s (3rd of 6)49.065s (4th of 6)McDavidWATCH
DNP = Did Not Participate

The event format via NHL.com:

Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs; Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks; Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche; Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders.

Tim Hortons NHL One Timers

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks; Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche; Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers; Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning; J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders; David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche; William Nylander; Toronto Maple Leafs; Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche; Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders; J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks; Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning; Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Rogers NHL Hardest Shot

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche; David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins; J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks; Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks; Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning; Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers; Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche; David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins; Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders; William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning; Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks; J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks; David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins; Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche; William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs; Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Honda / Hyundai NHL One-on-One

Top eight point-earners from events 1-6 will participate and choose the goalie they shoot against:

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins; Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche; Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars; Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers; Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings; Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers; Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks; Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

The goalie with the most saves will earn $100,000 (USD).

Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course

Top six point-earners from events 1-7 will participate. Points are doubled for Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course.

MLHS Staff
