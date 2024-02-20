Advertisement
In this week’s MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ four-game winning streak, recent lineup developments, the team’s 18-2-1 record without Morgan Rielly, Gary Bettman upholding Rielly’s five-game suspension, and reflections on Brad Treliving’s first nine months as Leafs GM as we approach the trade deadline.
Episode Overview
- Takeaways from the Maple Leafs‘ 4-0-0 record since the Morgan Rielly suspension, the interesting developments at the forward position of late, and the recent emergence of Bobby McMann (0:40)
- Sheldon Keefe taking a more meritocratic and experimental four-line approach to his lineup decisions and ice-time distribution during recent wins (5:30)
- Pontus Holmberg and McMann’s recent traction in the lineup and potential roles/fits when Calle Jarnkrok returns (16:00)
- What to make of the team’s 18-2-1 record without Morgan Rielly, projecting the blue line when he returns, and Simon Benoit’s honest physicality (18:20)
- The false ideal of a “perfect roster” and configuring a functional bottom six with an eye towards the playoffs (29:45)
- Real-time reaction to Gary Bettman upholding Rielly’s five-game suspension and how the Leafs organization should respond (38:10)
- Is it time for Brad Treliving to speak and set expectations for the deadline? (44:10)
- Reflecting on Treliving’s body of work so far through nine months on the job (48:00)