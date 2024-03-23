Advertisement

Ahead of Saturday’s game vs. Edmonton, head coach Sheldon Keefe discussed Tyler Bertuzzi’s status, the Morgan Rielly-Jake McCabe pairing, managing his tandem in net, and the challenge against the Oilers.

What is the outlook for Tyler Bertuzzi?

Keefe: He is here this morning, so he is feeling better, but he is not a sure thing for tonight. He will be a game-time decision. He has to continue to get better throughout the day.

It will be Bert’s call. If he is feeling he is good to go, he will be in. Right now, he is not loving how he is feeling. We will see how he is throughout the day and do what we can to get him up to speed, keeping in mind that we do play tomorrow as well.

What sort of potential do you see with the Morgan Rielly – Jake McCabe pairing?

Keefe: We have been hesitant to put them together throughout the season just because there are a lot of similarities in their games. Morgan is much more offensive and all of those sorts of things, but they both skate really well. Their skating and their feet take them to different spots on the ice that — in my mind — counter what each of them does, which is why I haven’t seen them as candidates to be a really good pair.

They have to be really smart in how they play. Their feet take them to good offensive places, and there are good rewards that come with that, but when it goes bad, it can go really bad. They have to be really locked in on how they move and read off of one another. That is part of it.

When it comes to the defending piece of it, McCabe has done a really good job for us. He is physical. He arrives at the puck in a bad mood and creates loose pucks. Morgan can come in, scoop those up, and get going. If it’s our low forward who wins the battle and gets the breakout going, it can allow Morgan to get going the other way.

One of the positives defensively: Because of how Jake closes fast and physically, it creates loose pucks that can get us on offense quickly, which can help Morgan in transition.

What have you seen from your team in the last 10-15 games as you build toward the meaningful games?

Keefe: I think we have seen lots of encouraging signs from our team both in how we have played collectively and individually.

Different players have really taken big steps for us, whether it is one of our first-year guys on forward this year — Bobby McMann comes to mind as taking a huge step — or others. Kampf is playing better. Bertuzzi and Domi are in a really nice groove right now.

All of these things have really come together for us. Dewar has arrived and has given us good minutes at a time when we really need it with Marner and Jarnkrok being out. We have liked all of those sorts of things.

There are times when we have slipped for sure, but if we were to zoom out on the last 20 or so games, we like a lot of things that we are doing. We are trending in the right direction. Our special teams have to continue to get locked in. That is an area of focus for us for sure.

There has been a lot of chatter about your playoff starter in goal. The trend in the league is that it is less of a panic move to move away from the starter of choice at the beginning of the playoffs. Where do you stand right now in terms of your comfort level with both guys?

Keefe: There is a long way to go here still. A lot of things can and likely will happen. That has been how it has been for us this season and even last season in that sense. We definitely have confidence in our guys.

I would even put Martin Jones in that conversation. He is the most veteran guy that we have right now. He has played very well for us at critical times when we needed him this season. Certainly, Samsonov is playing his best hockey right now. Woll is finding his way back, and we have great belief in him. He got some experience in the playoffs last year for us, too.

We have good confidence there. We will make those decisions when we need to. Right now, it is a matter of responding to what the schedule brings and making our decision based on, A) the schedule, and B) what is happening with the goalies individually. This week is somewhat of an easy one with two back-to-backs.

Going forward, in the end, it is probably going to equal out over the remaining games. They will play about the same, whether it is alternating or two here and two there. As I have looked at it and tried to map it out, that is how I see it. I don’t see it going any differently than that.

What are the biggest challenges against this Oilers team?

Keefe: The challenges are obvious. Do you even need me to answer the question?

In the last game against the Oilers, you gave up the 2-0 lead and lost late. How much of a different team are you now compared to then?

Keefe: We will see. The last time we were in this building (vs. Carolina), it was pretty reminiscent in terms of what you are talking about.

We feel like other areas of our game are in far better order. We were in a good spot in that game. There were a lot of things we did well in that game that set us up for success and some things that we didn’t do quite as well.

Both teams are in a different spot now. It has been a couple of months since we have seen them. They were rolling extremely well then. They are rolling extremely well now.

We know what we have to be aware of. It is obvious when you are playing them. The areas that are important to us — and we have been chatting about — we are going to have to be really good in tonight.

What are you seeing within Zach Hyman’s game as he closes in on 50 goals?

Keefe: When I was with the Marlies, we called him Shaq Hyman for a reason. He got to the paint more and better than anybody. Now he is playing with a guy who gets the puck to the paint and tilts the ice more than anybody in the history of the game. It is a good fit, and he works to get to the right places. He is getting rewarded for it.

Connor Brown has been working his way back from a serious injury this season and trying to find his way in the league again. What do you remember most about coaching him?

Keefe: Tremendous teammate. Great character to him. He works extremely hard. He does a lot of little things really well that don’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet, which is why I suspect they have stayed with him and given him opportunities to be in the lineup and be a part of the team.

In the little bit I have watched throughout the year, he looks like he is just focusing on doing those things that don’t show up on the sheet. He does that very well. A lot of respect for his game.