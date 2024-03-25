Sheldon Keefe, Maple Leafs post game
Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes which dropped the team’s record to 40-21-9.

On the difference in the game:

The puck went in off our skate and into our net.

On the struggling to break through offensively:

We were playing against one of the best defensive teams in the league. They are going to make it hard on you. We had more than enough chances to score a lot more than one tonight.

On the power play’s struggles and if the unit is missing Mitch Marner:

We are playing against one of the league’s best penalty kills. They make it hard on you. We had some chances. It didn’t go in for us, but they don’t give you much.

On TJ Brodie’s first game back after his scratch:

He was fine.

MLHS Staff
