Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 1-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in the opening game of the 2024-25 season.

On the team’s performance:

A lot of good things. A lot of shots. I thought the execution was off, whether it was the shot or the passing. It just wasn’t clean enough at times, the power play included. But there was a lot of good stuff. When you almost get 50 shots on net and you don’t score… Their goalie played well, but I was happy with our effort. The guys battled and worked. Stolarz was really good in net. A lot of good things, but we have to find a way to finish better.

On the zero-for-four power play:

Not direct enough. A little outside for me, you know? We didn’t look to attack right away, get shots, and get pucks to the net to look for some rebounds. We were just moving it around on the outside too much. I don’t want to call it “too cute,” but we have to be more direct.

On the five penalties in the game:

That, too. They were unnecessary penalties, some of them. We talked before the game and in between periods about it. We have to be better.

On Pontus Holmberg’s big responsibilities on the PK:

He is a very smart player. He understands the position and where he is supposed to be on the penalty kill. He has a very good stick. He does a lot of good things there. He has done a really good job all camp of penalty killing.

On whether he would consider starting Anthony Stolarz tomorrow in New Jersey:

It is something we have to discuss here. We will do that and make a decision.

Max Pacioretty on the team’s performance

Pretty strong effort from our group. You’d like to see the puck go in on a couple of those chances, but man, did we have a lot of chances. Credit to them and their goalie, but it was a pretty good start in terms of creating chances and playing the right way.

Pacioretty on the play of his line with Nick Robertson and Pontus Holmberg

We had some chances and drew a couple of penalties. I have to be better on taking the penalty, but there were a couple of mini-breakaways there. On the first shift, I had a chance at a mini-break and drew a penalty. The chances were there. I liked the way we supported the puck and skated toward each other. When you are playing in that role, it is the way you have to play and be direct. We were tonight.

Auston Matthews: “We did enough to score… Puck didn’t go in”

We definitely did enough to score and put ourselves in a better position. Puck didn’t go in. Special teams was obviously the difference. There are a lot of good things to take away from the game. It is game one. You’d like to get off to a miraculous start and win the first game, but there is a lot we can build on as a team.

Matthews on Stolarz’s debut: “Probably our best player on the ice”

[Stolarz] was great for us tonight. He looked confident and composed. He made some big saves when he had to at 5-on-3, and we gave up some odd-man rushes or bad breaks. He stood tall. He looked unbelievable tonight. Probably our best player on the ice.

Stolarz on Dennis Hildeby potentially making his debut in New Jersey

He was tremendous in preseason. I was with him in a lot of the sessions. He has a nice calmness in his game. He moves extremely well for a guy of his size. You can see in his demeanour off the ice that he is calm, cool, and collected. If the opportunity arises for him, I’ll be excited for him.

