Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.

On Dennis Hildeby’s debut win:

I thought he was solid. He was tested on the power play, for sure. He came up big. I thought he made some really big saves for us. Very happy for him.

On whether he sensed any nerves from Hildeby:

He looked fine before the game. To me, he looked pretty calm in the net overall. He was tracking the puck well and playing it. He looked pretty calm to me.

On the fourth line’s two-goal performance:

I thought they were really good tonight. They were hounding on the forecheck and playing hard down low. They got rewarded with some greasy goals around the net, which we have to keep improving on. We are getting there.

On Bobby McMann scoring after a healthy scratch:

We have extra guys, so not everybody can play every night. You have to try to put a lineup together that you think is most effective that night. That’s all it was.

On the slow start on the power play (zero for six through two games):

Our entries aren’t very good, for one. Both teams have played the line pretty stacked, and we are not putting pucks in, going to work, and getting them back. That is one area. The other area is that we are not shooting and attacking enough. We are kind of passing it around, looking to pass it in the net rather than just attacking, shooting, getting pucks there, and making recoveries. There were some plays that were there. We are just not seeing them right now. We are not quick enough making them. We had a backdoor play to Rielly. If it is quicker, it is a goal, right? There are plays there, but they are not seeing it clean right now. We have to look at some video with them and then work on it.

On the nine penalties through two games:

We have to be better for sure. There were three penalties that are non-negotiables. There was no reason for them.

On Steven Lorentz’s impact so far:

He is a second- and third-effort guy. He is smart and knows how to play the game the right way defensively. He has a real good stick. He is big and long and gets in the way. That is what his game is.

Dennis Hildeby on whether his family was watching the game in the middle of the night in Sweden

I am pretty sure they did, yeah. I talked to them by text message. I didn’t want to call them; I know they would be pretty emotional. I wanted to just stick to myself over the last 24 hours, but they definitely watched yesterday’s game, too, just because I was on the bench. Pretty sure they tried to watch as much as possible.

John Tavares on Dennis Hildeby’s debut win

Phenomenal, and I am really happy for him, but it is also not surprising. He has shown in his time here — and certainly, in training camp this year — his potential, his skill set, and the belief that is growing there. Awesome to see. Great way to get our first win of the year, great for him to get the victory, and in tough circumstances, too.

Bobby McMann on the performance of the fourth line

Our line played fast and hard on pucks. We were smart with it. We tried to play in their zone as much as possible. We were able to get a couple in there because of it.

McMann on whether he made any adjustments after a healthy scratch

No real adjustments. Sometimes, things don’t go your way or the way you anticipated them to, but it is trusting the process and trusting that what worked for you before — playing hard and playing simple — is going to show results.

Steven Lorentz on scoring his first regular-season goal as a Leaf

Pretty cool. We had a good start to the game with Bobby’s goal. After that first one, you get that goal juice and kind of feed off of it. Our line was feeling it pretty good. I keep going back to that it is so easy just to play our game. If we do it, good things happen. It starts with a good forecheck. We got the puck out to the slot, and I was fortunate enough to get all of it. Every once in a while, I catch one like that. Felt pretty good to see it go in.

Lorentz on bringing a “Berube-style” game