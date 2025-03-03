“I think [the win] was good for everyone. To get the two points was refreshing. I’m sure it’s going to help for the next couple of days as we move into next week.” – John Gruden

The Toronto Marlies leaned hard on their goaltender and penalty kill to outlast the Manitoba Moose and end a four-game losing slide on Saturday.

First Period

After a slow start, Toronto took control of the game and dictated much of the play in the opening five minutes. Matthew Barbolini (x2) and William Villenueve went close to scoring as Manitoba was in full panic mode during manic scrambles in the crease.

The Marlies let the Moose off the hook with two sloppy penalties. Villenueve and Cade Webber were forced to sit and watch their teammates bail them out. Manitoba thought they scored on the second power play, but the officials immediately waved it off for goaltender interference.

In the same vein as the early stages, Toronto struggled to find its rhythm when the game returned to five-on-five.

Fraser Minten led an odd-man rush but saw his shot comfortably gloved by Domenic DiVincentiis. Manitoba broke the deadlock on their next attack, feasting on mistakes by Toronto’s makeshift defense.

Webber turned the puck over while retrieving a dump-in, and the Moose cycled the puck. Mattinen tried to corral a point shot by Dominic Toninato, but it deflected to Mason Shaw for an empty-net finish at the back post.

Toronto tied the game less than two minutes later on a determined effort from the fourth line, plus Villenueve. After twice denying Manitoba a zone exit, Cédric Paré’s gorgeous feed was wired home by Ryan Tverberg in the right circle.

Second Period

Hildeby had to be on his game from the very start of the middle frame. He produced two excellent saves to deny Axel Jonsson-Fjällby and Dylan Anhorn as Manitoba broke down Toronto’s defense.

The Marlies responded by quickly generating two Grade-A chances but took neither. Barbolini and Robert Mastrosimone were frustrated figures as they couldn’t find the killer touch to give Toronto the lead.

More sloppy stick penalties put Toronto on the back foot. Mattinen (high sticking) and Alex Nylander (tripping) were thankful for another couple of stellar penalty kills. Hildeby was at the forefront of that effort, with Toninato stonewalled on a grade-A chance.

Toronto finally drew a penalty with 6:45 remaining but threw it away within seconds. Logan Shaw’s reckless high-stick penalty was born out of retaliation, and his team almost gave up a goal during the ensuing 4v4 action.

John Gruden mentioned the save by name during the post-game presser, as Hildeby robbed Isaak Phillips and then Elias Salomonsson in a seven-second span.

The Marlies were outshot 11–5 in the second period, and penalties played their part. However, Toronto was often guilty of turning down shooting opportunities from promising positions, looking for the extra pass that wasn’t there.

Third Period

Hildeby wasn’t quite as busy in the third period, but he still made two excellent saves to turn aside Brad Lambert and Ryan Chyzowski in the first seven minutes.

Toronto would have been disappointed not to win in regulation with the quality of the handful of chances they generated. Nylander made a mess of a chance from point-blank range after superb build-up play from Joseph Blandisi and Nick Abruzzese. Shaw picked off an errant pass to create a breakaway for himself, but his backhand five-hole attempt was easily smothered.

Roni Hirvonen rattled a shot off the crossbar during a dominant 60-second shift in which Toronto changed on the fly. That’s as close as the Marlies came to a game-winner as the second half of the period petered out.

At the other end, Hildeby came out with a huge late save on Shaw to earn Toronto at least a point.

Overtime/Shootout

The extra frame hinged on a power play for Toronto.

Nylander’s effort from the slot hit both posts, and the puck appeared to trickle across the line as two Manitoba defenders dived in desperation behind their netminder. The video review was inconclusive, and the call on the ice of ‘no goal’ stood.

The Marlies couldn’t make the extra skater count, and a shootout was required.

In what he later admitted was a gut call, John Gruden sent Abruzzese to take the first shot. The winger rewarded his coach’s faith by slotting home, and Toronto’s captain followed suit. Hildeby turned aside Ben King and Lambert to earn Toronto the second point.

Post Game Notes

– Toronto improved to 3-6 in the shootout this season.

– This was the 10th win of the campaign (10-5-2) for Dennis Hildeby, who was deservedly named the game’s first star. This performance will do wonders for his confidence after a shaky few outings.

“[Hildeby] made those big saves when we needed them,” said Gruden. “In those momentum times in games when you need your goalie, he was definitely there for us, especially with that four-on-four save he made in the second period.”

– William Villeneuve registered his 20th assist on the game-tying goal (36 games).

– Mikko Kokkonen missed the game with a lower-body injury. His status is listed as indeterminate. Matt Anderson, who played three games on loan for Toronto last season, was signed to a PTO from Cincinnati. The Marlies recalled defenseman Chas Sharpe from the Cincinnati Cyclones.

– Saturday’s lineup:

Forwards

Abruzzese – Shaw – Blandisi

Hirvonen – Minten – Nylander

Barbolini – Quillan – Mastrosimone

Grebenkin – Paré – Tverberg

Defensemen

Webber – Mattinen

Villeneuve – Niemelä

Anderson – Miller

Goaltenders

Hildeby

Akhtyamov

Post-Game Media Availability: Hildeby, Shaw & Gruden

Game Highlights: Marlies 2 vs. Moose 1 (SO)