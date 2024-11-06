Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 4-0 win over the Boston Bruins, which improved the team’s record to 7-5-2.

On the directness of the power play (three goals) tonight:

It was very good. We shot a puck from the point with screens. We had another shot with a screen for a goal. Pretty simple. I thought they moved it around well. Even on our first one, I thought Mitch made a great play to Knies at the backdoor, and he just missed it. It would’ve been a goal. They did a great job. Special teams were huge tonight. The PK was great. The goalie was great.

On whether playing a simpler, more direct game was especially important on a choppy ice surface tonight:

For sure, but we want to play direct anyhow. It doesn’t really matter what the ice surface is like, but it was a little choppy.

On whether Anthony Stolarz has surpassed his expectations so far:

No, I don’t think so. Going back to last year and the season he had, if you look at his numbers over 29 games, he played extremely well. He has been around a while. He has really learned how to be a good goalie in the league and understands what he needs to do in net to be successful. He has shown it now, but he showed it all last year, too.

On the different roles for other players with Auston Matthews out:

Not a whole lot of difference. We moved Max (Domi) up. The line went up against the Pastrnak and Marchand line. They did a good job. I thought they checked them well and kept them on the outside for the most part. It was a really good team effort by everybody. Our penalty kill was really good. I used Kampf and Marner a lot, and Holmberg. They got a lot of minutes on the PK tonight, and they did a good job for us.

On David Kampf playing more than seven minutes on the PK:

He has been really good lately — like, for a while now. He was strong on the faceoff dot, which was good. It was more him getting to understand our penalty kill, the trigger points, and things like that. He has really taken on that role. That is his role, and he relishes it. He is doing a great job for us.

On why Lane Lambert was his pick for the PK coach:

He has been a very good coach in this league for a long time going back to his time with Barry Trotz. I know Trotzy well. Trotzy and I talked about it. He thought it would be a great fit. I have heard nothing but great things about him as a coach and as a person. It is all true. He is detailed, a great guy to work with, and he fits in very well with the coaching staff. Very intelligent.

On what has stood out about William Nylander’s scoring streak to start the season (10 goals in 14 games):