After Tuesday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed David Kampf missing the next game, the possibility of using Mitch Marner at center if need be, Max Domi’s scoring slump, and the challenge against the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Practice Lines – Nov. 19

Lines at Leafs practice McMann – Tavares – Marner

Knies – Domi – Nylander

Robertson – Minten – Holmberg

Dewar – Lorentz – Steeves McCabe – Tanev

Rielly – Hakanpää

Ekman-Larsson – Timmins

Benoit – Reaves Stolarz

Woll Host Vegas tomorrow @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 19, 2024

How do you describe the hole left by David Kampf’s absence?

Berube: He has done a great job for us with penalty killing. We will miss him.

Minten is up here, though. Smart player. He was playing well in the minors. He is the right guy to be up here right now.

What is your level of concern about Auston Matthews going overseas for treatment?

Berube: I am not concerned at all. I know Tre talked to you guys about it. I have nothing to say about it.

How seriously have you thought about putting Mitch Marner at center with all of the injuries?

Berube: I talked to Mitch about it the other day, actually. He said, “No problem. Whatever you want.”

He is smart enough, for sure. I know he has played some D here in the past. I think he could play all positions. It is definitely an option if we need it.

He is a guy who can go in there and understand the positioning and what to do. You have to worry about faceoffs a little bit, but he is definitely a guy we can use there.

As a coach, how nice is it to have a player like Marner who you know you can throw out there to do all of those things?

Berube: Willy, too. Willy takes a lot of faceoffs and has done a great job there. It is important. It is nice to have two guys on each line who can take faceoffs, for sure. As much as guys get kicked out of draws, it is probably more five-on-five than situational play with the PK and power play. It is nice to have another guy who can go in there and win another draw.

Marner receives a lot of plaudits for his playmaking, but what stands out about his ability as a goal scorer?

Berube: He has the ability. It was a great shot the other night. Well placed.

We talk a little bit about shooting a little bit more at times, but I get that he is a passer and always has been a passer. At the same time, when guys get the opportunities in really good spots, they need to shoot.

Is it easier for Marner to shoot more when he isn’t playing with Auston?

Berube: It could be. Anybody who plays with Auston is probably looking for him a little bit more than normal — probably too much at times, in my opinion. But he is looking for Tavares, too; he is a scorer.

In the end, you make the plays that are there. When you have opportunities in good areas to shoot, you should shoot.

Lack of points aside, where does Max Domi’s game stand?

Berube: Max is fighting through a lot right now. He is banged up.

I am not overly concerned. We have to keep working through it. We are trying to get him to get to the hard areas a bit more on the ice and get some goals there. We put him in the bumper on the second unit last game just to get him in the middle of the ice. He has a good shot.

I have full belief in Max. He will be fine. Once one goes in for him, it’ll come.

If there were not as many forward injuries, would Domi maybe take a rest?

Berube: Yeah, for sure. It is always a discussion with him to see where he is at and how he is feeling, but yeah, for sure.

What kind of impact can Ryan Reaves make around the team even when he is suspended?

Berube: Reavo is a great teammate. We all know that. He has been around a long time. He is great to have on the team, I’ll tell you that.

I put him on D just to get eight D in there. I think it is good for him, too — a lot more puck touches back there, moving the puck, and so on. We have to keep him ready for when he is back.

What can Alex Steeves bring to the lineup now that he’s re-entering the fold tomorrow night?

Berube: He brings energy and work. He has the ability to score some goals around the net. That is what he does in the minors. Before he was called up, he was having a really good season down there, as he has in the past. We are going to need him.

He is a worker. He’s got to be competitive, get to the net, do some good things there, and be responsible defensively.

What challenge does Vegas present tomorrow?

Berube: They score a lot of goals. Their power play is second in the league right now. They are scoring. They are a heavy team and control play in the offensive zone really well. They have a really good D core back there. They are all 6’2 and bigger.

We are going to have to work. We are going to have to really battle and work in the offensive zone. They have a good rush game, led by their top guy in Eichel, who is a very good player.

It will be a challenge for sure.