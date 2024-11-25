Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 win over the Utah Hockey Club, which improved the team’s record to 13-6-2.

On what made the difference after a slow opening 20 minutes:

We were flat in the first period, I thought. You can tell off of faceoffs when guys aren’t jumping, aren’t getting a pick, and things like that. We didn’t play north right away in the first. We were kind of trying to go back and regroup too much. We just talked about it between periods. They did a real good job of adjusting and played a great second. We drew some penalties. The power play was excellent. It gave us a lot of momentum. It kind of changed the game.

On Alex Nylander’s Leafs debut (10:37, two shots on goal):

He was fine. He had a couple of chances — a couple of looks. I used him in different situations, but I thought he was fine overall.

On the special night for William and Alex Nylander:

It is great, for sure. Any time you can play with your brother, play some shifts with your brother, and be on the ice with him, it is a special thing. It is a special situation. I am very happy for both of them and their dad, who was a player in the league for a long time.

On whether Mitch Marner has found a new level to his play or if it is business as usual:

I think it is business as usual. Even early on in the year, he was playing really good hockey for us in all situations — not just scoring. I find he is shooting a little bit more, which is great. I think he can still shoot more, but he is doing a really good job for us.

On choosing the Steeves – Dewar – Lorentz line to start the game:

I have a lot of trust in their work. All three guys are very hard workers and responsible players. They started the Bjugstad line, and I thought it would be a good matchup for them tonight. They did a good job against that line. It is a good line — a big line — but these guys work and compete hard. They are in the right spots.

On how the team closed the game out in the third period:

I thought we did a good job overall. We had some pucks in our zone that should’ve just gone out. We didn’t do that. We tried to make a play, or we weren’t heavy enough on it. We should’ve gotten the puck out a few times with the goalie out, and we didn’t.

On Nick Robertson hitting a post and missing an empty net as his goal drought continues:

I thought Nicky had a good game, though. He worked extremely hard. He was in the right spots defensively. He did his job. He had some looks, but they didn’t go in. He just has to stick with it. It is going to go in eventually for him. We all feel for him. We want him to put the puck in the net. It is not easy. I wouldn’t know anything about it because I didn’t worry about that (as a player). But he is the type of player who wants to score goals. That is part of his job. He did some real good things tonight, even though he didn’t score.

On the divisional matchups ahead on the schedule: