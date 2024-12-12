Advertisement

In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ dip in five-on-five play, the state of the team’s power play, the bottom-six forwards, the defense pairings, the OT win over Keefe’s Devils in New Jersey, and much more.

Episode Topics

  • The level of concern that’s justified coming off of the Washington and Pittsburgh losses plus the stolen win in New Jersey (1:20)
  • Checking in on the state of the Maple Leafs‘ power play (9:45)
  • The team’s five-on-five play, the bottom-six struggles, and the play of the defense without Jake McCabe/the pairings on the blue line (25:40)
  • Auston Matthews’ play since returning from injury (39:20)
  • The recent slow starts to games and the historical track record of this problem (41:15)
  • Craig Berube’s measured approach with the media so far, and Sheldon Keefe’s post-game presser after the OT loss to the Leafs (49:30)
  • The soft schedule ahead and the opportunity to get back on track (1:01:30)
