In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ dip in five-on-five play, the state of the team’s power play, the bottom-six forwards, the defense pairings, the OT win over Keefe’s Devils in New Jersey, and much more.
Episode Topics
- The level of concern that’s justified coming off of the Washington and Pittsburgh losses plus the stolen win in New Jersey (1:20)
- Checking in on the state of the Maple Leafs‘ power play (9:45)
- The team’s five-on-five play, the bottom-six struggles, and the play of the defense without Jake McCabe/the pairings on the blue line (25:40)
- Auston Matthews’ play since returning from injury (39:20)
- The recent slow starts to games and the historical track record of this problem (41:15)
- Craig Berube’s measured approach with the media so far, and Sheldon Keefe’s post-game presser after the OT loss to the Leafs (49:30)
- The soft schedule ahead and the opportunity to get back on track (1:01:30)