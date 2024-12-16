Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres, which improved the team’s record to 19-10-2.

On overcoming a 3-1 deficit to win it in regulation:

We had good intentions in the first period. We took a penalty on the first shift and got behind. After the first seven minutes, we started to take over and started to really get going. The guys battled hard — all of the lines. I thought everybody was solid tonight, worked hard, competed hard, did a lot of good things, and stayed with it. It was a great third period. We had a lead by a goal, went out, checked, and didn’t give them much. We had two power plays. It was really good. Our leaders stepped up and did a really good job tonight.

On moving William Nylander onto Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner’s line:

In my head, I thought I could get Tavares with Knies and Pacioretty at times against the Thompson line — a big and heavy line. That was my thought: to not use Matthews against them so much for the rest of the game. We were down, so I wanted to kind of loosen those guys up a little bit and give them some different looks. That was my thought process on it, and it worked out.

On Max Domi, Nick Robertson, and Bobby McMann’s successful night on the third line:

They played excellently. They were way more engaged with their physical play, hounding, and puck battles. They did a really good job. That line was excellent for us, and we needed them to be.

On generating 40 shots on goal and scoring four goals plus an empty netter:

Well, you are not going to get 40 shots every night, but that is the thought process. In the last three games, our attempts have been up, but we hit the net more. That is the difference tonight, in my opinion. It is the attitude of making sure we are shooting pucks, not being cute, and just being direct with everything. Even off of faceoffs, I watched the last three games, and when we win the puck, the D are looking to shoot right away, and we are looking to get to the net.

On Max Domi snapping his 16-game pointless streak with his first goal of the season (23 games):

It feels good, trust me. He isn’t happy that he hasn’t produced or scored. We need him to. We need him to play that style of game that he played tonight. That is the difference for me. Way more engaged.

On John Tavares continuing to pile up goals (15) and points (28):

He just keeps working. I don’t know what to tell you. This guy has a heavy stick. He is smart and competitive. He works at his game constantly, even at this age. He is still doing a great job. It is great to see. He has been excellent for us all year.

On the difficulty at times to get the team to play more simply and direct:

There are times throughout the season when we have probably overpassed. Listen, these guys are really good players. They see things and make plays, and I am all for it. Again, our identity is to be direct and predictable. That goes with scoring, too.

On Dennis Hildeby shooting for the empty net:

I thought it was a good play. The guys were taking the outlets on him coming down the wall. Smart play. He fired it down the ice. I am okay with that.

On Hildeby’s overall performance:

He settled down after the first two. I thought he made a couple of key saves in the third period. He handled the puck well. Would he want that power-play goal back? Probably, but he was pretty good for us tonight.

